Cardinals secured 2 brilliant draft picks in insiders ‘favorite’ Day 1

The St. Louis Cardinals might be bracing for a rough second half, likely gearing up to sell at the trade deadline and retool for 2026.

But while the big-league roster has holes, their MLB draft performance was a grand slam that could pay dividends for years.

Nothing sums it up better than Keith Law’s praise in The Athletic, calling it his favorite draft group of any team this year.

That’s a powerful endorsement for a franchise hungry to reload.

Liam Doyle could become a strikeout machine for St. Louis

Landing lefty Liam Doyle out of Tennessee was a bold first-round move that could transform the Cardinals’ pitching pipeline almost overnight.

Doyle was simply electric this past season, racking up 164 strikeouts over 95.2 innings with a 3.20 ERA that only hints at his dominance.

He’s the kind of arm that makes scouts giddy — with late life on his fastball and a slider that dives like it’s falling off a table.

Law didn’t mince words, labeling Doyle the best pitcher in the entire draft, which says plenty about how valuable this selection could become.

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Mitchell brings power, speed and raw excitement

As if landing Doyle wasn’t enough, the Cardinals doubled down by grabbing Ryan Mitchell in the second round, adding an elite offensive talent.

Mitchell shredded college pitching this season, hitting .468 with a jaw-dropping 1.531 OPS, pounding 10 homers while swiping 38 bags.

He’s a shortstop now but may move to the outfield, where his speed and athleticism could shine even brighter.

Mitchell’s skill set is like finding a sports car in a barn — there’s no telling how far he’ll go once tuned up by pro coaching.

Credit: Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardinals finally show signs of building something new

St. Louis fans have grown restless watching the team hover around mediocrity, with rumors swirling that key veterans could be moved soon.

While that might sting, the addition of Doyle and Mitchell signals a clear focus on drafting high-upside talent who could headline the next competitive window.

They aren’t sure things, of course. But investing in premium tools gives the Cardinals a fighting chance to rebuild quickly.

If these picks blossom, they’ll remember this draft as the spark that reignited baseball in the Gateway City.



