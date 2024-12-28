Blue Jays were ready to cough up $210+ million for superstar pitcher

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The offseason market for elite pitchers took an intriguing turn when Corbin Burnes, one of the most coveted free agents, decided to sign a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite receiving larger financial offers from both the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, Burnes prioritized pitching for his home-state team, showcasing a personal connection that outweighed monetary considerations.

Blue Jays Offered the Largest Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays were reportedly the most aggressive suitor for Burnes, offering him a deal worth over $210 million. With a young core headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, Toronto was banking on Burnes to serve as the ace of a rotation that struggled with consistency last season. While the financial terms were enticing, the geographical distance and lack of personal ties to the organization may have played a significant role in Burnes’ decision to decline their offer.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays’ approach highlighted their determination to build a championship-caliber roster in the highly competitive American League East. Missing out on Burnes is undoubtedly a setback, but their aggressive offer underscores their willingness to invest heavily in pitching moving forward.

Giants Fall Short Despite Competitive Bid

The San Francisco Giants also put forth a substantial offer for Burnes. Coming off another disappointing season where they failed to secure a playoff spot, the Giants viewed Burnes as the centerpiece of a rotation that could help them contend in a tough NL West.

San Francisco’s appeal extended beyond the money. The organization pitched the idea of Burnes being the leader of a rotation that already includes Logan Webb and emerging arms like Kyle Harrison. Despite the allure of a competitive team and the West Coast lifestyle, the Giants could not sway Burnes away from Arizona.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Draw of Home

Ultimately, the pull of home proved too strong for Corbin Burnes. A native of Bakersfield, California, Burnes grew up just a few hours away from Arizona and attended college at Saint Mary’s in nearby Moraga. Signing with the Diamondbacks allows him to pitch closer to his family and return to an area he knows well.

For Arizona, landing Burnes is a statement move for a franchise looking to build on its recent success. Burnes immediately becomes the anchor of their rotation, joining Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly to form one of the most formidable pitching trios in the National League. The Diamondbacks, who missed the playoffs this past season, are looking to bounce back in a big way.