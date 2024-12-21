Blue Jays have ‘interest’ in trading for Cardinals All-Star closer

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in acquiring St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, as they look to bolster their bullpen for the 2025 season. After posting the second-worst bullpen ERA in baseball last year at 4.82, the Blue Jays are desperate for an upgrade, and Helsley could provide the solution.

A Critical Need for Bullpen Reinforcements

The Blue Jays’ bullpen struggles were a glaring issue throughout the 2024 season. Despite boasting a strong starting rotation and a competitive offense, their inability to secure leads late in games was a major factor in their postseason shortcomings. Addressing this weakness has become a top priority for the front office, and Helsley’s availability presents an opportunity to add a reliable and dominant closer.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Helsley’s Impressive 2024 Season

Helsley, 30, is coming off another excellent campaign with the Cardinals. Over 66.1 innings, he recorded a sparkling 2.04 ERA, showcasing his ability to shut down opposing offenses in high-leverage situations. His strikeout prowess and control over the game make him an attractive target for Toronto.

Helsley posted a 78.5% left-on-base rate and induced a 36.8% ground ball rate, proving effective in stranding runners and limiting damage. His consistency and composure in closing situations have cemented his status as one of the premier relievers in the league.

A Perfect Fit for Toronto

Helsley’s skill set aligns perfectly with the Blue Jays’ needs. As a proven closer, he would immediately take over ninth-inning duties, stabilizing a bullpen that lacked a dependable anchor last season – they recorded the 2nd fewest strikeouts in the league. His ability to induce weak contact and miss bats would significantly improve Toronto’s late-game performance, providing much-needed confidence in close contests.

Additionally, Helsley’s experience in high-pressure games with the Cardinals makes him a valuable addition to a team with playoff aspirations. His presence could also take pressure off other bullpen arms, allowing them to slot into more appropriate roles.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Contract Consideration

Helsley is under team control through the 2025 season, giving the Blue Jays at least one guaranteed year of service before he hits free agency in 2026. Given their interest in investing more heavily in the roster, Toronto would likely look to extend Helsley on a multi-year deal if a trade is completed. Locking him in for the long term would ensure that the Blue Jays have a stable foundation in the bullpen for years to come.

Potential Roadblocks to a Deal

Acquiring Helsley would require a valuable trade package, as the Cardinals are unlikely to part with their All-Star closer without receiving valuable assets in return. The Blue Jays may need to dip into their prospect pool or consider moving MLB-ready talent to entice St. Louis. However, with their bullpen in dire need of reinforcements, the Blue Jays appear motivated to explore every avenue to make this deal happen.