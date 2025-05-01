Blue Jays trade acquisition has been a liability rather than a solution

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When the Toronto Blue Jays shipped out promising bat-first infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell to land Andrés Giménez and Nick Sandlin from the Cleveland Guardians, it was a move made with one eye on elite defense and the other closed tightly to the risk.

After all, taking on a contract nearing $100 million for a player coming off an 83 wRC+ season isn’t exactly playing it safe.

A Hot Start, Then a Freeze

Giménez wasted no time making his presence felt. In his first seven games wearing Blue Jays blue, he racked up eight hits, two homers, and five RBI. For a brief moment, it looked like the front office had pulled off a masterstroke.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

But just like a spring thunderstorm, the spark vanished quickly, and a cold front rolled in.

Since that MLB opening week, Giménez has looked utterly lost at the plate. Imagine going to the plate with a pool noodle instead of a bat — that’s about how productive he’s been.

Since those first seven games, he’s batting just .120 with a slugging percentage of .145. His wRC+? A jaw-dropping 9. Yes, single digits.

Defensive Gold, Offensive Sinkhole

To be fair, Giménez’s glove is still made of gold — literally. He’s a Platinum Glove Award winner and a three-time Gold Glover, not to mention one of the game’s craftiest base stealers.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

His defense alone would be enough to keep many players in the lineup, and it gives him a solid floor even when his bat is missing in action.

But baseball isn’t a one-tool game anymore. In an era where every run counts and every bat needs to carry its weight, Giménez’s offensive struggles are becoming more than just a cold streak — they’re a concern, especially when they’re attached to a nine-figure paycheck.

A Contract That Looms Large

There’s the elephant in the clubhouse: the money. The Blue Jays didn’t just trade for a player; they inherited a financial anchor. The nearly $100 million left on Giménez’s deal doesn’t leave much wiggle room.

Andrés Giménez in April:

.138-BA/.224-OBP/2-XBH



He makes $15.5M in 2026, and $23.5M from 2027-2029 — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) April 30, 2025

That kind of investment demands production, not just defensive highlights.

Toronto’s brass hoped the glove would come with a rebound bat. Right now, they’re stuck with half the package and a tough decision looming.