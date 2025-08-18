Blue Jays to activate new ace from the injured list this week

The Toronto Blue Jays made a bold gamble at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians.

To land Bieber, the Blue Jays sacrificed top pitching prospect Khal Stephen, a steep price that reflected their urgent postseason aspirations.

Toronto wasn’t just chasing depth; they wanted an ace who could elevate their rotation when October baseball demands greatness.

Yet there was risk baked into the move. Bieber was still recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2024.

That reality made the trade both thrilling and unnerving, leaving Blue Jays fans wondering if the reward would outweigh the risk.

Credit: Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bieber’s rehab journey and final tune-up

Bieber’s recovery wasn’t rushed, a patient process orchestrated by the Guardians first and carefully continued by Toronto afterward.

Last Friday, Bieber delivered a statement outing in Triple-A: seven scoreless innings, six hits allowed, and four strikeouts.

It wasn’t just the results—it was how he looked in command, a veteran effortlessly navigating hitters with precision and poise.

The Blue Jays announced he will officially be activated Friday to make his long-awaited 2025 MLB debut in Miami.

For a team clawing toward October, there’s a sense of destiny in seeing Bieber’s return line up with the playoff push.

A rotation that could redefine October

Toronto already had an impressive starting group with Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt, and Eric Lauer.

But adding Bieber to that mix feels like trading in a sharp sword for a sharpened blade dipped in fire.

The Blue Jays know depth wins regular seasons, but frontline dominance decides postseason series—and Bieber brings exactly that.

The matchup against the Marlins provides the perfect stage: a chance to test his stuff under real pressure and spotlight.

A healthy Bieber not only boosts Toronto’s rotation ceiling but also deepens the safety net if other arms falter late.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Bieber’s past dominance still looms large

It’s easy to forget just how overwhelming Bieber looked in the limited action he had last season with Cleveland.

Before his elbow gave out, he had thrown 12 flawless innings, striking out 20 hitters and refusing to surrender a run.

That stretch reminded everyone why Bieber was the 2020 AL Cy Young winner—a pitcher capable of dictating an entire series.

Across his career, Bieber owns a 3.22 ERA with 958 strikeouts in 843 innings, numbers that cement his elite reputation.

Toronto isn’t just hoping for competence; they’re envisioning the ace who once stood as baseball’s ultimate problem solver.

Why this gamble matters now

Every contending team eventually faces a moment where safe bets no longer move the needle—Toronto chose this as theirs.

By trading a prized prospect, they signaled belief in the present over the distant future, prioritizing banners over projections.

If Bieber regains his form, this gamble could mirror a chess master’s decisive queen sacrifice—risky but potentially game-ending.

The Blue Jays have bet on timing, trusting that Bieber’s rehab and their playoff chase intersect at the perfect crossroads.

Now, with October looming and a Cy Young winner ready to step back onto a major league mound, anticipation is electric.

READ MORE: MLB’s Top 5 First Basemen of the 2025 Season