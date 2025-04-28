Blue Jays star set to make much-anticipated season debut on Tuesday

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was a long Sunday for the Toronto Blue Jays, who dropped both games of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees. Sitting at 13-15 in the early days of the 2025 season, the Jays find themselves searching for a spark — and it looks like help is just over the horizon.

After a much-needed off day on Monday, Toronto will host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and the lineup is about to get a notable upgrade.

Daulton Varsho, sidelined since last September, is expected to make his long-awaited return, as reported by Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson.

#BlueJays lose, 5-1.



Tough day in The Bronx.



They’re 13-15 heading into the off day. Tuesday in Toronto, Daulton Varsho is expected to return, which will shake up the roster and lineup a bit. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 28, 2025

A Key Piece Returns

Getting Varsho back is like finding your car keys after turning the house upside down — everything just runs a little smoother once they’re in hand.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last season, despite playing only 136 games, Varsho compiled a strong 3.3 fWAR, belted 18 home runs, swiped 10 bases, and secured a Gold Glove Award for his defensive brilliance.

While no one will confuse him for a batting champion, Varsho makes up for it with a well-rounded package of pop, speed, plate discipline, and dazzling defense. He has one of MLB‘s premier gloves.

His defensive metrics last year were nothing short of spectacular, stacking up 28 Defensive Runs Saved and 16 Outs Above Average — the kind of numbers that don’t just hint at greatness, they shout it from the rooftops.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Back After a Tough Road

Varsho’s 2024 campaign ended prematurely on September 17, when it was announced he needed surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

It’s the kind of injury that can feel like a fork in the road for a player, but after months of focused rehab, he’s ready to take his place once again in the Blue Jays’ outfield.

As Toronto heads into an important stretch, Varsho’s return promises to bring a welcome jolt of energy — and maybe, just maybe, help them find their rhythm before the season starts slipping away.