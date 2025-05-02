Blue Jays star has revitalized the team since returning

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It’s funny how one player can feel like a gust of fresh air in a stale room. That’s exactly what Daulton Varsho has been for the Toronto Blue Jays.

After returning from surgery and a stint on the injured list, Varsho rejoined the team just in time to light a fire under a sluggish lineup—and the results have been immediate.

A Welcome Jolt of Energy

Although the Jays dropped Tuesday’s series opener against the Red Sox, Varsho’s presence on the MLB roster was unmistakable. The energy he brings—like a battery plugged back into a fading flashlight—has lifted the entire team.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Since then, Toronto has rattled off two straight wins, and their outfield dynamo has been right in the middle of the action.

Varsho’s glove didn’t collect any dust during his downtime. In just three games, he’s treated fans to a few Gold Glove-caliber plays, the kind that make outfield defense look more like a ballet than baseball.

A CIRCUS CATCH BEHIND THE BACK FROM DAULTON VARSHO!!



? MLB Network pic.twitter.com/zxqjjj6xSP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 30, 2025

Daulton Varsho doing Daulton Varsho things ???? pic.twitter.com/KynbVvirSw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 1, 2025

He covers ground like he’s got rollerblades strapped on, and his reads off the bat are almost clairvoyant.

Bat Meets Ball—And Then Some

On Thursday, Varsho decided defense alone wasn’t enough. He launched a home run that helped seal a 4-2 win over Boston. Through three games, he’s slashing .300/.462/.900—numbers that look more like cheat codes than stats.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

With two homers, three RBIs, and a 1.362 OPS, he’s making it crystal clear that he’s back and hungry.

Sure, those numbers won’t stay that lofty forever. No one rides a rocket forever. But what matters more than the small sample size is the impact—Varsho isn’t just helping in one area.

He’s the rare player who can tilt a game on offense, defense, and the basepaths. Toronto’s been looking for that kind of difference-maker.

A Lineup with Teeth Again

Even if the Blue Jays aren’t perfect, they now have a heart of the order that can punch with the best of them.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brings the thunder, Anthony Santander has the ability to deliver more and pop, and now Varsho adds versatility and spark. That trio should give Toronto a fighting chance every night.

The Blue Jays still have wrinkles to iron out, but if Varsho keeps playing like this, he might just be the one holding the steamer.