Blue Jays’ star free agent signing has been worth every penny

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The MLB offseason is often a high-stakes poker game, and this past winter, the Baltimore Orioles folded a promising hand. They were all set to sign veteran reliever Jeff Hoffman—until his medicals sent up red flags, and the deal evaporated like steam off a cold morning sidewalk. Enter the Toronto Blue Jays, who saw past the warning signs and slid a hefty three-year, $33 million offer across the table. So far, that bet looks like a winner.

A Rare Bright Spot in a Dim Start

Toronto’s 2025 season hasn’t exactly gone according to script. It’s been a bit like watching a blockbuster movie with a broken projector—high expectations with frustrating results.

But through the inconsistency, Jeff Hoffman has been the kind of steady presence that managers dream about and opponents dread.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Wednesday’s outing was another gem. Hoffman entered in crunch time, chewing through the ninth and tenth innings like a seasoned closer.

He didn’t just hold the line—he fortified it. Three strikeouts, zero hits, zero walks. Just smooth, clinical execution, like a surgeon in the zone.

And it’s not just about one game. That was his third win of the season, and the third time in April he’s pitched two clean innings without throwing more than 27 pitches.

Another game-changing performance from Jeff Hoffman. This is the third time the Blue Jays have asked him to go two innings this month & the third time he's pitched two scoreless, never exceeding 27 pitches to get the job done. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 1, 2025

Talk about efficiency—he’s been a human espresso shot for Toronto’s bullpen.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fresh Arm, Full Confidence, Can’t Lose

Manager John Schneider had kept Hoffman on ice since Sunday, giving him enough rest to unleash his full arsenal midweek. The result? Six high-leverage outs that helped seal the deal.

The Jays aren’t shy about stretching him out when needed. It’s clear: they trust him, and why wouldn’t they?

A 1.17 ERA paired with a video game-esque 0.59 WHIP? That’s elite territory. Sprinkle in 22 strikeouts across 15.1 innings, and you’ve got a pitcher turning every appearance into a highlight reel. He’s not just thriving—he’s dominating.

The One That Got Away

Meanwhile, over in Baltimore, the Orioles must be watching from afar with a sinking feeling. Like someone who passed on a winning lottery ticket because the ink looked a little smudged.

In hindsight, their decision to walk away from Hoffman could haunt them.

Toronto, on the other hand, is reaping the rewards. They took the risk. Now they have one of the American League’s most dependable arms locked in—and thriving—when they need him most.