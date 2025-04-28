Blue Jays star free agent has been a bust so far despite recent homer

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

When the Toronto Blue Jays handed Anthony Santander a hefty $92.5 million over five years this offseason, they weren’t just buying a bat — they were investing in stability, power, and the kind of presence that might help persuade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to stick around for the long haul.

It was a bold move, the kind that says, “We’re serious about winning,” even if the ink on the contract practically screamed risk.

So far, though, Santander’s production in the 2025 MLB season has been more fizzle than fireworks.

Struggles at the Plate

Despite briefly flashing his power with a home run during the second leg of Sunday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Santander’s overall performance has been, frankly, a disappointment.

Going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts on the day isn’t exactly what Toronto had in mind when they made their splashy offseason pitch.

Through the early part of the season, Santander is batting just .179, a number that feels more like a typo than the stat line of a player pulling in nearly $20 million a year.

His OPS sits at mediocre .563, and while three home runs and nine RBI aren’t nothing, they aren’t enough to lift a team that’s lost seven of its last eight games.

In a season where every hit feels like oxygen to a gasping offense, Santander’s bat has been leaving the Jays wheezing.

Historical Glimmers of Hope

Not all hope is lost, however. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report tabbed Santander as one of the most disappointing performers of the season so far for Bleacher Report, but pointed out that sluggish Aprils are nothing new for Santander.

Historically, he’s been a slow starter, like an old pickup truck that needs a few extra cranks of the ignition before roaring down the highway.

Miller notes that Santander has a career OPS of just .640 in March and April — but come May, July, and August, that number jumps into the .825 to .861 range. He’s the kind of hitter who seems to need the sun to thaw out his bat.

As the calendar flips and the temperature rises, there’s a decent chance his production will, too.

Still, while it’s comforting to lean on past patterns, it’s clear the Blue Jays were hoping for more immediate returns. After all, when you spend nearly $100 million on a player, you’re expecting a little more sizzle and a lot less searching for silver linings.

A Critical Need for a Hot Streak

Toronto’s recent skid has made Santander’s slow start even more glaring. With the team spiraling, they can’t afford to wait until summer to find out if the investment will pay off. They need Santander to catch fire — and quickly — or risk letting the season slip away before it ever really starts.