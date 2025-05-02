Blue Jays keeping a close eye on free agency with potential reinforcements in mind

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays season were a song, it would be stuck on shuffle—sometimes hitting just the right note, other times wildly off-key.

With a 15-16 record heading into Friday, they’re hovering around the .500 mark, leaving fans to wonder whether this team is gearing up for liftoff or about to stall out again.

The recent return of Daulton Varsho from injury is a much-needed jolt, but even with his bat back in the lineup, the Jays remain more potential than payoff so far.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Close, But Not Quite There

Here’s the twist: despite the inconsistency, Toronto is just three games out of first place in the American League East. In this division, where the standings flip like pancakes on a Sunday morning, all it takes is one hot stretch to turn the tide.

But hot streaks don’t just appear out of thin air—they’re built, not wished into existence.

Offensive Power Outage

Right now, the offense is playing like a car running on low-octane fuel. The Blue Jays rank 24th in MLB in wRC+ at 92, a stat that essentially means they’re producing less offense than the league average.

In simpler terms, they’re not hitting enough—and that’s not a small problem when you’re chasing division leaders with stacked lineups. A reliable bat or two could change the entire chemistry of this team’s offensive approach.

Pitching Concerns

On the mound, it’s a tale of two units. The bullpen has held its own, ranking 16th with a 3.82 ERA—solid, if not spectacular. The starting rotation, however, has struggled with a 4.54 ERA, ranking 26th.

It’s like having a strong back end of a relay team, but the lead runners are tripping out of the blocks. Reinforcements aren’t just helpful at this point—they’re necessary.

Eyes on the Market

Ross Atkins, the man steering Toronto’s front office, knows this. He’s reportedly on the lookout for free agent depth, and while the market isn’t exactly overflowing with stars, there are still names worth circling.

Ross Atkins says the Blue Jays are looking at some potential free agent depth options that could impact the big-league roster. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 2, 2025

J.D. Martinez, for instance, could inject some life into the lineup. David Robertson offers veteran relief experience that could shore up late innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Depth might not generate headlines, but it often wins games. Think of it as patching the holes in a boat—not flashy, but critical if you plan to stay afloat in stormy AL East waters.

Still in the Mix

The Blue Jays know they’re not out of this race—not by a long shot. But if they want to make real noise in 2025, they’ll need more than hope. They’ll need bats, arms, and a little bit of urgency.