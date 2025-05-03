Blue Jays fortify pitching depth with two free agent signings

Credit: John Geliebter-Imagn Images

When Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins hinted on Friday that the team was exploring depth options in free agency, fans might have shrugged.

After all, talk is cheap during roster season. But less than 24 hours later, Toronto delivered—signing not one, but two arms to bolster their pitching staff.

Like a late-night infomercial that suddenly gets interesting, the Jays pulled a double feature on Saturday with the additions of right-handers Spencer Turnbull and Jose Urena, both on MLB deals pending physicals.

The news broke via MLB insider Jon Heyman, with reports also credited to Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Jose Urena and Spencer Turnbull both going to Jays. MLB deals. Pending physicals.

Turnbull: A Quiet Gem Before Injury

Spencer Turnbull isn’t the kind of name that lights up marquees, but he quietly impressed with the Phillies in 2024.

Working in a hybrid swingman role, he logged 54.1 innings across 17 appearances—seven of them starts—with a stellar 2.65 ERA. He was the kind of pitcher you don’t notice until your team’s bullpen is melting down and you wish you had a Turnbull type waiting in the wings.

Unfortunately, his season ended in June due to a lat strain. The good news? He’s healthy again, and the Jays are hoping he can pick up right where he left off—serving as a dependable bridge between starters and the late-inning guys.

Urena: The Well-Traveled Arm

Then there’s Jose Urena, a familiar name to anyone who’s paid attention to MLB transactions over the past few years.

He’s the journeyman pitcher who’s seen more organizations than a traveling salesman—seven, to be exact. His most recent stop was with the New York Mets, where he was called up just long enough to give up five runs in three innings… and earn a save in the process. Baseball, right?

He was designated for assignment the next day, but the Blue Jays saw something they liked—perhaps his ability to soak up innings without flinching. With a career ERA of 4.80, Urena isn’t coming in to challenge for a rotation spot, but he could provide value as a long man, especially when games get messy or extra innings loom.

A Low-Risk Roll of the Dice

The Jays didn’t break the bank or swing for the fences with these moves. But in a long season where arms wear down and depth can be the difference between treading water and a wild card berth, Turnbull and Urena offer insurance—and maybe a little upside.

No parades for this one, but no complaints either.