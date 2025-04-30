Blue Jays call up veteran lefty to provide some much-needed innings

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

It’s been a rocky road lately for the Toronto Blue Jays, and as they square off against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, they’re hoping to find a patch of pavement that isn’t full of potholes.

Sitting in a rough patch of form, the Jays are reaching into the depth chart for answers—and this time, the help is coming from Buffalo.

Eric Lauer Gets the Call

Veteran lefty Eric Lauer is making his way to MLB after being pulled from a scheduled start for Triple-A Buffalo.

According to Blue Jays insider Shi Davidi, Lauer was “on turn,” meaning the timing lined up perfectly for him to be the next man up. Toronto needs innings covered—badly.

Lefty Eric Lauer is heading up to the Blue Jays, per source. He was slated to start for triple-A Buffalo, so he’s on turn.



The Blue Jays lost their bulk for today’s bullpen game when Bowden Francis only went three innings and just added Casey Lawrence mopped up 2.2 frames. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 30, 2025

With the bullpen stretched thin following a short outing by Bowden Francis, who lasted just three innings Tuesday, and Casey Lawrence picking up the slack with 2.2 more, the Jays were left scrambling.

Lawrence was designated for assignment after his significant workload in relief on Tuesday, just 48 hours after being picked up from Seattle.

It’s a bit like planning a road trip only to realize your spare tire was used yesterday—and now you’re calling up your buddy with a truck to help you out. Lauer is that buddy with a truck.

A Veteran With Miles on the Arm

Lauer, 29, isn’t unfamiliar with the big stage. Signed by Toronto during the offseason to a minor league deal, he came with a suitcase of experience and a spring training invite.

His major league résumé includes 596.2 innings and a career ERA of 4.30. Not flashy, but steady—like an old pair of boots that still get the job done.

This season in Buffalo, Lauer has logged 24 innings with a 4.50 ERA. Not exactly dominant, but in a bullpen game, Toronto isn’t looking for dominance. They’re looking for survival, and Lauer’s ability to chew through innings is suddenly invaluable.

Yariel Rodriguez Opens the Door

Yariel Rodriguez will be opening on the mound for the Blue Jays, giving the game its framework. But like many bullpen games, it’s the middle that needs fortifying. That’s where Lauer fits in.

He’s the bridge—maybe not the most elegant structure, but sturdy enough to get across.

Toronto’s looking for stability. Any kind of it. And on a day when the wheels nearly came off, they’ll take reliability where they can find it.