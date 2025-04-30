Blue Jays: Bowden Francis takes MLB lead in unwanted stat

Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays were dealt another harsh reality check on Wednesday night, falling 10-2 to the Boston Red Sox at home.

It was their eighth loss in their last nine games, and the frustration is beginning to feel like a familiar companion. The team now sits at 13-16 in the early stages of the MLB season—a record that feels more like a warning light than a slow start.

A Power Outage and a Home Run Avalanche

Baseball, in today’s era, is often a game of fireworks. Home runs are the engine that drives momentum, fuels rallies, and often decides outcomes.

Unfortunately for Toronto, they’ve found themselves on the wrong end of that exchange. Their lineup has managed just 15 homers so far, the second-fewest in the league.

Meanwhile, their pitchers have been handing out souvenirs like candy—42 home runs allowed, more than any other team heading into Wednesday.

It’s a jarring imbalance. Imagine trying to win a drag race in a car with no engine while everyone else is driving Ferraris. The Blue Jays simply can’t slug with the big boys right now, and worse, they can’t keep them in the yard either.

Bowden Francis and the Wrong Kind of History

Bowden Francis, tasked with starting Tuesday’s matchup, ended up becoming an unfortunate headline. He allowed five home runs in that outing alone, pushing his season total to 11—more than any other pitcher in the majors.

#BlueJays pitchers have now allowed the most HRs in baseball (42) — Bowden Francis has surrendered an MLB-high 11.



TOR's offence has hit the 2nd-fewest with 15.



That's a differential of -27… ? — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) April 29, 2025

He overtook Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee in a race nobody wants to lead.

Francis might as well be wearing a target on his back at this point, but to be fair, he’s not the only problem. The entire pitching staff has looked shaky, and the offense hasn’t been able to dig them out of the holes they’ve created.

A -27 home run differential paints a bleak picture. That’s not just a number; it’s a glaring sign of imbalance.

The Road Ahead

The Blue Jays have their work cut out for them, and it’s not just about tweaking mechanics or shuffling the lineup. They’ll need to find a way to plug the leaks in their rotation while jumpstarting an offense that’s been eerily quiet.

In a league where momentum often comes from clearing the fences, Toronto has been swinging with the volume turned down.

No one’s sounding the alarm just yet, but if this trend continues, the climb back into contention could feel more like scaling Everest without a rope.