Blue Jays and star slugger fail to reach new contract extension

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays will now employ star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a contract year this season, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that the two sides did not agree to a new contract extension before the Monday night deadline set by Guerrero.

Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unable to reach new extension

Guerrero is now set to hit free agency after this season, and he will undoubtedly be the most sought-after free agent on the market and be in for a huge payday. The 25-year-old has been with the Blue Jays in his whole six-year career and has been one of the top players in all of baseball for the majority of this decade.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

What this means for Toronto could signal a new era for a team that continues to fall short of meeting expectations. They failed to reach the postseason in 2024 and saw their season end in the Wild Card round in each of the previous two seasons.

The Blue Jays are not equipped to compete in a high-powered American League East division that features the Yankees, Orioles, and Red Sox. Guerrero himself stated that he wants to play for a winning team beyond 2025, and the Blue Jays are a ways away from being true contenders despite him being a perennial MVP candidate.

Guerrero will be incredibly sought-after in free agency

In 2024, Guerrero posted a career-high .323 batting average with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and an OPS of .940. He finished sixth in AL MVP voting. Guerrero has also been incredibly durable throughout his career, having only missed a total of 12 games since the 2020 season.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

In his free agency next offseason, Guerrero is sure to be pursued by several teams, and his contract will likely become one of the richest in the sport given his age and talent level. The Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and New York Yankees are early favorites for him, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

As for the Blue Jays, it appears a split is on the horizon after the two sides couldn’t agree on a deal to keep him in town long-term.