Blue Jays add future Hall of Famer on one-year deal

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are proving that patience can pay off. After striking out on Shohei Ohtani, Corbin Burnes, Juan Soto, and Roki Sasaki, they’ve finally landed a big name. The team recently secured top outfielder Anthony Santander, and now, they’ve bolstered their rotation with a future Hall of Famer.

According to Pat Ragazzo of SI.com, the Blue Jays have signed right-hander Max Scherzer to a one-year, $15.5 million deal. “Heard things began heating up on this front after his pro day at Cressey Sports Performance last week. Toronto was the favorite and now landed the future Hall of Famer,” Ragazzo reported.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, is no stranger to success. He’s a fierce competitor, a World Series champion with both the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Texas Rangers in 2023. Even at 40, he brings an unmatched intensity to the mound, the kind that has made him one of the most feared pitchers of his generation.

Managing Expectations

The Blue Jays understand what they’re getting. Scherzer isn’t the workhorse he once was—his 2023 season with Texas was limited to just 43.1 innings due to back surgery, shoulder fatigue, a hamstring strain, and even a sore thumb for good measure. Despite all that, he still posted a solid 3.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts against 10 walks. They know he’ll likely spend some time on the injured list, but when he’s on the mound, he’s still effective.

A Solid Rotation

Scherzer now joins an already impressive Blue Jays rotation that features Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt, and Bowden Francis. If he stays healthy, he gives them a battle-tested arm for big games. And let’s be honest—Toronto wouldn’t be signing a 40-year-old pitcher with injury concerns if they weren’t serious about contending in 2025.

More Moves to Come?

The Blue Jays don’t seem done yet. They’re reportedly in the mix for Pete Alonso and could pivot to another impact bat if they can’t land the slugging first baseman.

After years of near-misses and heartbreak, Toronto is all-in. Whether it pays off remains to be seen, but one thing’s clear—they’re not waiting around anymore.