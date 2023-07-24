Could Manchester United make another run at Spurs’ star striker?

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

As Manchester United gears up for the new season, they face an excellent opportunity to enhance their striking department. This opportunity arises from the Tottenham Hotspurs’ deliberation on the potential sale of star striker Harry Kane this summer.

Kane’s Position at Tottenham

The Spurs are currently weighing their options with Kane, keen on cashing in before his six-year contract runs out. Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman, is eager to retain Kane, even though the club’s majority owner, Joe Lewis, favors extracting any remaining value if Kane is unwilling to sign an extension in the forthcoming months.

Kane, now 29, is coming off a 30-goal campaign, matching his career high from the 2017–18 season. He still has a few prime years remaining before an inevitable decline due to age.

Manchester United’s Need for a Striker

For Manchester United, Kane could provide the ideal fit for the No.9 position, filling the gap left by a rotating selection of players who haven’t been able to solidify the position. Despite having Marcus Rashford on a new contract and Anthony Martial among their ranks, the Red Devils lack a true striker to maintain ball possession and trigger counterattacks and wing runs.

The Challenge from Bayern Munich

Even if Manchester United decides to pursue the Spurs star, they face competition from Bayern Munich, who are ready with a potentially revised offer. As reported by The Guardian, Bayern’s latest proposal was €70 million plus add-ons. However, teams have hit a snag as Levy has been putting negotiations on hold and demanding high return fees.

The Rasmus Højlund Alternative

Despite their financial flexibility to make a substantial bid for Kane, Manchester United, under Erik ten Hag, might be shifting their attention towards Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund.

As ten Hag cultivates a fresh atmosphere and culture within the team, the focus may shift toward acquiring the right players rather than the most costly ones. According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Højlund is currently Manchester United’s preferred choice. However, the possibilities remain wide open with the summer window still open and Kane’s unmatched goal-scoring record.