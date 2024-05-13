Manchester City Continues Title Race Against Tottenham: X-Factor, Prediction

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

With just one matchweek to play, Manchester City is just one point behind the table leaders Arsenal, but the blue and white have had a game in hand, and now it is time to play that game.

On Tuesday, Manchester City heads to Spurs Stadium to take on Tottenham.

With a win, the blue and white can clinch their fourth consecutive Premier League title on Saturday, regardless of the result in the Gunners match.

Last Match’s Action

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning streak to seven as they dominated Fulham en route to a 4-0 victory.

Josko Gvardiol led the way offensively with his first brace while donning the blue and white. Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez also found the back of the net, while Bernardo Silva picked up a pair of assists.

Ederson, while he admittedly wasn’t challenged often, did save the only shot he faced to register his 10th clean sheet of the campaign.

Tottenham is coming off a 2-1 victory against Burnley as they continue their pursuit of Aston Villa for the final Champions League spot.

After an early goal from the Clarets, Pedro Porro responded minutes later for Tottenham to equalize. The game seemed destined to end tied, but a sensational strike from Mickey van de Ven gave the Hotspurs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Matchup

After last week’s results, Manchester City improved to 26-7-3 (85 points), while Tottenham is now 19-6-11 (63 points). This is the 171st matchup between these two historic sides, with Manchester City holding a slight edge in the all-time series 67-37-66.

The most recent league match between these sides ended in a 3-3 draw on December 3, 2023.

This may end up being Manchester City’s final hurdle in their pursuit of the title, but with Tottenham having a lot at stake as well, don’t expect the Hotspurs to go down without a fight.

The X-Factor

The biggest factor in this matchup will be if Manchester City can contain Son Heung-Min.

Son is one of the most versatile attackers in the Premier League, leads Tottenham in goals (17), and is second in assists (eight).

Center-backs Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké will be dealing with Son the most, and if they can contain the 31-year-old, it will be challenging for Tottenham to walk away with anything more than a point.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.