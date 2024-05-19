Manchester City captures fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A win on Sunday morning is all it would take for Manchester City to lift the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive season.

Manchester City did just that as they defeated West Ham 3-2 at the Etihad.

How it happened

Manchester City wasted no time from the initial kick-off and struck less than 90 seconds into the match.

After an offensive buildup, Bernardo Silva played a pass to Phil Foden, who dribbled around James Ward-Prowse before unleashing a left-footed strike from outside of the box and into the top left corner to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Sixteen minutes later, Foden would strike again.

Jérémy Doku made a run down the left wing before sending a pass that split through a pair of West Ham defenders and found the left foot of Foden, who made no mistake doubling Manchester City’s advantage.

The Hammers would not go away quietly as Mohammed Kudus would score a goal-of-the-season candidate off a corner kick in the 42nd minute when the 23-year-old struck a bicycle kick past Stefan Ortage to make it 2-1.

After missing some chances in the first half, Rodri would restore Manchester City’s two-goal lead as Silva would find him outside the box, and the Spanish International would make no mistake this time slotting a strike into the bottom right corner.

West Ham looked to give Manchester City a scare after a corner kick deflected in off Tomáš Sou?ek to make it 3-2, but after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to the ball striking the Czech Republic international’s hand.

Manchester City would hold on to win their fourth straight Premier League title and sixth in the last seven seasons.

What is next

Despite the Premier League season coming to an end, Manchester City does still have one match left on the calendar.

On Saturday, the blue and white will look to become the first-ever team to win the FA Cup and the Premier League in back-to-back seasons when they take on Manchester United in Wembley.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST.