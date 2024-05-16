Manchester City are set to be without their star keeper for the rest of the season

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Manchester City entered Tuesday’s matchup with Tottenham needing to win to keep their hopes of winning four straight Premier League titles alive.

The blue and white did just that as they defeated Tottenham 2-0.

Despite leaving Hotspurs Stadium with three points, Manchester City still suffered a loss.

Ederson is out for the season

The Ederson was forced to leave the game in the 61st minute after Cristian Romero collided with the goalkeeper’s head. An official timeline has now been set for the Brazilian international.

Manchester City announced on X that Ederson would miss the rest of the season after suffering a small fracture in his eye socket.

With his season coming to an end, the 30-year-old finishes the campaign, starting 33 matches with Ederson, keeping a clean sheet in 10 of those while making 58 saves and conceding 26 goals.

Who starts now

Stefan Ortega will be Manchester City’s starting keeper for their final two games.

Ortega came in relief of Ederson against Tottenham and came up huge twice, denying Dejan Kulusevski from close range before the 31-year-old made a kick save when Son had a one-on-one opportunity.

“He has this talent. In one-on-ones, he is one of the best ‘keepers I’ve ever seen in my life,” manager Pep Guardiola said after the match on Tuesday. “It’s the German culture, stand up, don’t go down, it’s really, really good. He’s played in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Ederson has four times setback for injuries. He’s so reliable and an incredible ‘keeper. The club made an incredible decision to bring him here.”

Ortega has made eight appearances in England’s top-flight league this season, starting four while registering one clean sheet, 19 saves and conceding six goals.

The 31-year-old will make his fifth start of the season on Sunday when Manchester City hosts West Ham in a league title deciding contest.