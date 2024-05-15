Haaland’s Brace lifts Manchester City over Tottenham

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Manchester City needed to win this game to make this weekend’s matchup against West Ham a win, and you clinch the league scenario. The blue and white did just that as they defeated Tottenham 2-0 at Hotspur Stadium.

How it happened

There were limited chances in the first half, but when either side threatened Ederson and Guglielmo Vicario answered the call.

Six minutes into the second half, the deadlock would be broken.

Kevin De Bruyne dribbled down to just outside the right side of the six-yard box before sending a low cross across the frame of goal that Erling Haaland tapped into an empty net for his league-leading 26th goal of the season.

Ten minutes later, the blue and white would lose their starting keeper. In the 61st minute, Cristian Romero collided with Ederson’s head, and the Brazilian international was forced to leave the match.

Ederson’s replacement, Stefan Ortega, would come up huge twice, denying Dejan Kulusevski from close range before the 31-year-old made a kick save when Son had a one-on-one opportunity.

Jeremy Doku would go on to be taken down in the box by Pedro Porro on the ensuing Manchester City attack and draw a penalty.

Haaland would step to the spot and make no mistake, smashing a strike into the top left corner that Vicario could only stare at. The blue and white would hold on for the final nine minutes of extra time and secure the 2-0 win.

Manchester City is now unbeaten in its last 22 league games, while Tottenham has been eliminated from Champions League contention, and Aston Villa has clinched the final spot.

What is next

With the victory, Manchester City now has 88 points and is at the top of the table.

Two scenarios would give the blue and white their fourth consecutive Premier League title. The first is a Manchester City victory over West Ham. The second is any type of Arsenal result that is not a victory.

With a Manchester City loss and an Arsenal victory, the Gunners would capture their first league title since 2003-04.

Next, Manchester City will host at the Etihad against West Ham for all the marbles on Sunday morning. Kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST.