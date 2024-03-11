Top 10 NFL Free Agents in 2024: Top 10 NFL Free Agent Players

With NFL free agency underway on Monday afternoon, players are flying off the board, and teams are trying to catch up. Some big deals have already gone down, so let’s take a look at some of the top remaining free agents available.
1) Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has always had an impressive statistical resume, but coming off of a season-ending ACL injury and a spotty track record in big games, the jury is still out on whether you can make a deep playoff run with him behind center. There’s no doubting his ability to win in the regular season however, and whichever team ends up landing him will have a strong passing game for the first 18 weeks of the season; what happens after is a question mark.
2) Danielle Hunter
The four-time pro bowler has been one of the best rushers in the game, collecting a career-best 16.5 sacks on the season. Finishing with a strong 78.0 PFF Grade last year and entering his age-30 season, he’s expected to remain a dynamic defender with the ability to disrupt the passing game and anchor a defense line. He’ll cost a pretty penny, but he’s a wrecking force who makes his impact felt on the gridiron
3) Tyron Smith
After 13 years of being a starting tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, eight-time pro bowler Tyron Smith will be a hot commodity in free agency. A veteran tackle with an 83.8 PFF Grade in his most recent season, his age will limit the money he gets with a multi-year deal, but he’s perfect for anchoring any line. Injuries are a concern, as he hasn’t made 16 starts since 2015, but if he can get to the double-digit mark in games played, there’s a lot of value to be had.
4) Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley was by all measures an above-average running back last season, and the health track record has certainly improved in recent years. He’s played 30 games over the last two seasons, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards again despite a poor run-blocking line in New York. The concerns, however, stem from decreases in key metrics such as yards per attempt, especially when you consider the decline runningbacks experience in their late 20s. Still, Barkley is a top-10 back in this league and can boost an offense that can block better than the Giants did.
5) Mike Onwenu
Mike Onwenu is a versatile tackle with experience as a guard as well, joining the glutton of the lineman whom the New England Patriots have churned out in recent years. Sure, he’s never made a Pro Bowl, but he could be a difference-maker for any team, thanks to his experience at various positions. His market value is enormous, and he’ll end up receiving a hefty payday as he’s kept a clean bill of health at a very physical position.
6) Calvin Ridley
Following a year long suspension related to gambling Calvin Ridley posted an 1,000 yard season and caught eight touchdowns, with PFF giving him a solid 71.4 Grade. He’s a strong WR2 option with the upside to be more, and there are plenty of teams that could use the receiving depth. Perhaps he returns to the Jaguars, but Ridley could have a monster year now that he’s more acclimated to the NFL gridiron, and he’s still got a few prime years in the tank.
7) Robert Hunt
One of the top free agent guards on the market is Robert Hunt from the Dolphins. At 27 years old, Hunt played 608 snaps last year, giving up just five pressures and one sack. Hunt has played the majority of his career at right guard but does have 797 snaps at right tackle, suggesting he’s capable of moving around if need be. With several offensive guards already getting a minimum of $17 million per season on the open market, Hunt expects to get a lofty deal in that range as well.
8) Xavier McKinney
Last year was a great one for Xavier McKinney despite the team taking a step back in 2023, and he’s an excellent safety option for any defense. The position isn’t highly valued, but McKinney’s 87.8 PFF Grade made him one of the most valuable safeties in the NFL last year. His ability to excel in coverage can take away those deep options for opposing offenses, and in the era of two high safeties, it’s imperative to have a competent option for those alignments. He’s a young, dynamic defender entering just his age-25 season and could supplement any defensive core.
9) Justin Simmons
One of the top remaining free-agent safeties is Justin Simmons, who the Denver Broncos recently released. Simmons is 30 years old and likely won’t command top dollar, but is still a solid player with versatility. Last year, he played 985 snaps for Denver, collecting 59 tackles and giving up 324 yards in coverage but posting three interceptions and five past breakups. Simmons is a quality player who would help round out the secondary of any team willing to spend a bit of money on a seasoned veteran.
10) Leonard Williams
The former pro bowler has spent time with both New York teams but found himself traded midseason to the Seattle Seahawks. He’s as steady and reliable in the interior as they come, playing 18 games last year and 17 the year prior. Williams posted a strong 76.2 PFF Grade and picked up 5.5 sacks as well, and he hasn’t had a PFF Grade below 70 in his entire NFL career, which is remarkable. A model of consistency, Williams is a nice addition to any defensive unit in the NFL.