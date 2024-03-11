Top 10 NFL Free Agents in 2024: Top 10 NFL Free Agent Players

Saquon Barkley was by all measures an above-average running back last season, and the health track record has certainly improved in recent years. He’s played 30 games over the last two seasons, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards again despite a poor run-blocking line in New York. The concerns, however, stem from decreases in key metrics such as yards per attempt, especially when you consider the decline runningbacks experience in their late 20s. Still, Barkley is a top-10 back in this league and can boost an offense that can block better than the Giants did.

