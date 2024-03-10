Top 10 NBA Teams Inching Toward the 2024 Playoffs: Top 10 NBA Teams

The Cleveland Cavaliers are led by Donovan Mitchell and their two big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Currently, they host the second seed in the Eastern Conference but remain eight games behind the Boston Celtics, who are enjoying a comfortable cushion.

With Donovan Mitchell missing some time throughout the year, secondary guard Darius Garland has stepped up to provide offensive firepower. Allen remains one of the biggest threats from the center position, with his ability to score in high volume and play elite defense. Cleveland, as a team, can compete with anyone on any given day, but they go through cold streaks.

FOLLOW EMPIRE SPORTS MEDIA ON MSN!