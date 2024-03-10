Top 10 NBA Teams Inching Toward the 2024 Playoffs: Top 10 NBA Teams

With the 2023-24 NBA season quickly winding down toward the playoffs, teams are fluctuating throughout the power rankings. Injuries are starting to take hold, and teams are eyeing returning players who can boost their stock. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams (assuming playoff health) at this point in the season! Make sure to drop your thoughts in the comments!
1) Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league in terms of win-loss record and net rating by a significant margin. Jayson Tatum is one of the 10 best players in the league, and he’s playing alongside one of the best-supporting casts you could as for with Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown, who all had arguments to be All-Stars this season. Their defense is one of the best in the NBA, while scoring over 120 points per game. It’s no surprise that it’s March, and they still don’t have 15 losses.
2) Denver Nuggets
While they’re battling it out for the top seed in the Western Conference, they still hold the crown as the best in the West until proven otherwise. Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season and continues to be the best player in the NBA, while most of their roster from their championship run is back in full swing. They aren’t as dominant as the Celtics and, therefore, aren’t ranked ahead of them, but when the playoffs roll around, don’t be surprised if Jokic and Murray take it up another notch.
3) Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be the frontrunner for this year’s MVP award, and his co-stars, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, have also become All-Star level players. It’s a young team with a great nucleus that should contend not just now but in the future, and they have a legitimate chance to win the NBA Finals. Don’t let their inexperience fool you; they can tear apart any team in the league on both sides of the ball, and SGA is essentially a lock to put up 31 points on any given night.
4) Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden was expected to help the duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard finally get over the hump, and he’s done exactly that thus far. Their trio is devastating, and Russell Westbrook has also fully bought in on the sixth-man role. As the Clippers continue to roll, they might surprise some people with how well-built they are for a playoff atmosphere. Their spacing and defense will do them wonders come April, but the biggest question lies in how their big three will hold up health-wise after the wear-and-tear of the regular season.
5) Minnesota Timberwolves
They have the best defense in the NBA, and while the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns is certainly concerning, they could somehow get him back for a playoff run. Anthony Edwards is one of the best guards in the league, and Rudy Gobert is still the Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he’s always been, but they’ll have to get healthy and prove to be more than just a regular season team. It’s not a franchise with a history of success in the postseason, but this could be a magical year up North if they’re able to keep playing at the pace they’ve held all year.
6) Milwaukee Bucks
Despite having what was expected to be the best team in the East, the Bucks find themselves outside of the top 5 due to their awful defense. Their offense is as good as advertised, as Giannis and Dame have torched opposing defenses and put up over 120 points per game, but the defensive regression has been concerning. Still, it’s impossible to bet against two future first-ballot Hall of Famers, and in Damian Lillard’s case, he’s desperate to finally win his first NBA title and erase his name from the greatest players to never get a ring.
7) New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have a formula for success when they’re healthy, but their luck in that regard has been subpar. Countless injuries to key players, including Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson, have left them vulnerable at times, but Jalen Brunson is having an incredible season, and other heroes have emerged in their absence. Donte DiVincenzo can’t miss from three on some nights. Isaiah Harteinstein is one of the best defenders at his position, and Miles McBride is shooting 40.6% from three (not a typo). If healthy, they could be extremely dangerous in April with their depth and synergy, but that “if” looms large.
8) Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are led by Donovan Mitchell and their two big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Currently, they host the second seed in the Eastern Conference but remain eight games behind the Boston Celtics, who are enjoying a comfortable cushion.
With Donovan Mitchell missing some time throughout the year, secondary guard Darius Garland has stepped up to provide offensive firepower. Allen remains one of the biggest threats from the center position, with his ability to score in high volume and play elite defense. Cleveland, as a team, can compete with anyone on any given day, but they go through cold streaks.
9) New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have underrated potential, currently hosting the 5th seed in the Western Conference with a 38–25 record. Having won three straight, they’re led by Zion Williamson, who puts up 22 points per game. However, they’re getting tremendous value from Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. When healthy, the Pelicans are capable of scoring at a high volume and have a solid defense, but most of all, they are healthy.
10) Phoenix Suns
One of the best teams in the NBA when healthy is the Phoenix Suns. Anytime you have Kevin Durant prowling the floor, you have a great chance at winning basketball games.
Currently sitting at 37–27, the Suns host the 7th seed in the Western Conference but should be getting Devin Booker back soon and remain at full strength. Bradley Beal has missed some time, and the inconsistencies have certainly hurt their progress. Nonetheless, the Suns are the team to watch, and they could easily fly up the power rankings late in the season.