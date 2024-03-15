TOP 10 NBA MVP Candidates for the 2024 Season: Top 10 MVP Candidates

Breaking down the TOP 10 MVP candidates in the NBA for the 2024 season! There’s plenty of basketball left and a few superstar players putting on a show. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
1) Shai-Gileous Alexander
The most consistent scorer in basketball this season, SGA is a lock to get you 31 points and has improved on his three-point shooting from last season. The OKC Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference, and Shai has done everything to put his team in a position to dominate on a nightly basis. He leads the leagues in steals (2.1) and is a strong rebounder and playmaker as well, with his overall impact resulting in a league-best 18.5 Estimated Wins.
2) Nikola Jokic
Averaging 26-12-9 a night on elite efficiency while remaining an improved defender is ridiculous, with the production matching the reputation as the best player in the NBA. Sure, he isn’t a dynamic athlete, and it makes him an unusual star, but the game impact is always top of the league, and there are few players who can say they’ve had the prime that Jokic has had. The Nuggets are primed for another deep playoff run, and Nikola Jokic is becoming an inner-circle Hall of Famer.
3) Giannis Antetokounmpo
Speaking of inner-circle Hall of Famers in the making, we have another consistent superstar in the Greek Freak. Scoring over 30 points a night and averaging a career-high 6.4 assists a game, Giannis is one of the most underrated playmakers in the entire league. His defense is still otherwordly and he currently has the best true shooting percentage of his illustrious career (65.6%), and is one hot streak away from winning the MVP.
4) Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic’s scoring talent rivals that of prime James Harden, with a league-best 34.3 points per game. Sure, the defense is pretty bad, but his ability to facilitate and bring down rebounds is great, and he’s finally become an above-average three-point shooter on a per-rate basis. Somehow, that’s come with a sizable increase in attempts, and there’s just no way to stop him from scoring right now. The scariest part about all of this? He’s only 25 years old.
5) Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum may have a stacked supporting cast, but have we considered the impact that he has on the Celtics’ roster? Sometimes he takes a backseat to Jaylen Brown or another one of their excellent starters, but that’s usually to provide value somewhere else. When he’s not scoring over 25 points a game, he’s bringing down boards or creating looks for his teammates, and he’s a plus on the defensive side of the ball as well. There’s just no flaw to his game, and he has the maturity and game IQ to know that he doesn’t have to play hero ball to win consistently.
6) Jalen Brunson
Averaging a career-best 27.2 points per game while hitting 40% of his three-pointers, Jalen Brunson is a lethal scorer on multiple levels, providing above-average efficiency on incredible volume as well. The impact he has on the court is monumental, and he’s improved as a defender as well, taking offensive charges and staying true to his role in a Knicks’ system that’s ripe with talented defenders. He’s one of the best players in the NBA this season, which has gone overlooked because it was never seen as a possibility for him before he got to New York.
7) LeBron James
LeBron James is still a great scorer with 25.2 points per game, and his playmaking and much-improved shooting have made him a wrecking ball on offense. Teams can no longer pray that he settles for a deep three as he’s draining 40.3% of his attempts from downtown. He may not be the defensive monster he was in his prime, but the value there is very underrated, and he’s the glue that’s kept a weird Lakers’ squad together in a tough Western Conference.
8) Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is still a lethal shooter, draining 42.4% of attempts, and the strong defensive value has made for one of the more under-appreciated seasons among superstars. The big difference is the health. Kevin Durant has missed just seven games, and his 59 games played is the most he’s had since his last year with the Warriors, which was five years ago. If he can stay healthy and continue to be an efficient scorer, the Suns will be deadly in the playoffs.
9) Anthony Edwards
The Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the NBA, and Anthony Edwards is a huge reason for that as he’s averaging 26.4 points per game (a career-best) while taking and making a good amount of his three-pointers as well. His defense has been excellent as well, and he’s blossomed into one of the best players in the NBA. He isn’t the next Michael Jordan, but that’s not at all an insult to his game.
10) Kawhi Leonard
For the first time since he was a Toronto Raptor, Kawhi Leonard will play 60 regular season games. Health has always been a massive question mark for the future Hall of Famer, but now he’s back to being an efficient and effective scorer while providing world-class defense as well. He may not win Defensive Player of the Year or be considered the best player in the world, but he’s restored his stock as one of the best players in the league again on a title contender