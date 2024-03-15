TOP 10 NBA MVP Candidates for the 2024 Season: Top 10 MVP Candidates

Jayson Tatum may have a stacked supporting cast, but have we considered the impact that he has on the Celtics’ roster? Sometimes he takes a backseat to Jaylen Brown or another one of their excellent starters, but that’s usually to provide value somewhere else. When he’s not scoring over 25 points a game, he’s bringing down boards or creating looks for his teammates, and he’s a plus on the defensive side of the ball as well. There’s just no flaw to his game, and he has the maturity and game IQ to know that he doesn’t have to play hero ball to win consistently.