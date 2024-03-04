Top 10 MLB Players Entering the 2024 Season

The 2024 MLB season is nearly underway, and there are some risers and fallers following an exciting 2023 season! Let’s take a look at the top 10 players heading into the new year!
1) Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball over the last two seasons and has not shown any signs of slowing down. In center field, he’ll accumulate more WAR value as he’s about an average defender at the position. How many games you get Judge could be a question mark, but the injury he sustained last season was a freak accident. When it’s all said and done, he’ll be right in the MVP conversation, even if he were to miss a few weeks.
2) Ronald Acuna Jr.
Ronald Acuna Jr. had one of the most dynamic seasons we’ve ever seen, and his star could shine even brighter in 2024. A knee issue early in Spring Training could make him a little less aggressive on the basepaths in the early going, and the glove has regressed, but he’ll be one of the best offensive threats in the league. Did we mention that he’s only 26 years old?
READ MORE: Yankees should sign versatile free-agent infielder to boost their bench
3) Mookie Betts
Now playing second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts posted a 167 wRC+ and hit a career-high 39 home runs last season, finishing as the runner-up in the NL MVP race. His +6 DRS and -1 OAA at second base last season should indicate that he’ll provide solid defensive value, and the bat is as dangerous as it’s ever been.
4) Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani would be the best player in baseball if he were pitching this season, but the fact that he’s the fourth-best player as a pure DH tells you how good his bat is. He posted a ridiculous 180 wRC+ and smashed 44 home runs in just 135 games, playing through a serious elbow injury while sending baseballs into orbit. The Dodgers just are not playing fair this season.
5) Freddie Freeman
Imagine if, after two surefire Hall of Famers in their prime, the Los Angeles Dodgers also had Freddie Freeman? Well you won’t have to imagine it, because the future Hall of Fame first baseman will roundout one of the best trios in MLB history. He posted a 7.9 fWAR and has quietly become an elite baserunner while also being an elite hitter with the power, discipline, and hit tool to slash .300/.400/.500 in his sleep.
6) Yordan Alvarez
Astros star Yordan Álvarez is another elite player at 26 years old. Containing a Hall of Fame-level bat, Alvarez hit .293/.407/.583, including 31 homers and 97 RBIs last year with a 170 wRC+. This is no ordinary player, this is a 6’5″ specimen with power metrics that compare to some of the all-time greats.
7) Juan Soto
The Yankees acquired superstar Juan Soto this off-season to help reinforce their offense. Soto is a Hall of Fame talent at 25 years old and hosts one of the best lefty bats in the game. Last year, he played all 162 games, hitting .275/.410/.519, including 35 home runs and 109 RBIs. The Soto and Aaron Judge dynamic should be something special in 2024.
8) Julio Rodriguez
If you’re looking for superstar-level talent, look no further than Julio Rodriguez. At 23 years old, Rodriguez hit .275/.333/.485 last season, including 32 homers, 103 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. While Rodriguez will be trying to get his on-base percentage a bit higher, he is one of the league’s top young stars and is primed for an exciting future.
READ MORE: Yankees 3 more players to minor league camp as roster shuffles continue
9) Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks star lefty Corbin Carroll is only 23 years old and one of the best offensive weapons in the game. Over 155 games last season, Carroll hit .285/.362/.506, mashing 25 homers and 76 RBIs with an impressive 54 stolen bases. Carroll is only getting better and after his first full MLB season represents one of the most dynamic players in the sport.
10) Jose Ramirez
One of the best hitters in baseball is 31-year-old Jose Ramirez. Ramirez played 156 games in 2023, hitting .282/.356/.475, including 24 homers and 80 RBIs with 28 stolen bases. Ramirez has been an above-average hitter since his 2016 season and is a key piece for the Cleveland Guardians.