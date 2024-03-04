Top 10 MLB Players Entering the 2024 Season

If you’re looking for superstar-level talent, look no further than Julio Rodriguez. At 23 years old, Rodriguez hit .275/.333/.485 last season, including 32 homers, 103 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. While Rodriguez will be trying to get his on-base percentage a bit higher, he is one of the league’s top young stars and is primed for an exciting future.

READ MORE: Yankees 3 more players to minor league camp as roster shuffles continue