The 5 Fastest 40-Yard-Dash Times At The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine’s most exciting event is the 40-yard dash. This year’s Combine brought the heat with numerous prospects running blazing fast 40-yard dashes and one player breaking the event’s record with the fastest time ever recorded. Here are the top-five fastest 40-yard dash times that was recorded at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.
T-3: Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo — 4.33
Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo ran a 4.33s 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. His time was the fastest of any running back at this year’s event and tied two other prospects for the third-fastest 40-yard dash. Guerendo rushed for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.
T-3: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. — 4.33
LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. also ran a 4.33s 40-yard dash at this year’s Combine. He was the second-fastest wide receiver at this year’s event. Thomas Jr. totaled 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023.
T-3: Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell was one of three players to run a 4.33s 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. His time was the second-fastest among all cornerbacks at the event. Mitchell totaled 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, 18 pass defenses, and one interception in 2023.
No. 2: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins
Clemson CB Nate Wiggins ran a 4.28s 40-yard dash at this year’s Scouting Combine. His time was the fastest among all cornerbacks at the event. Wiggins’ time was tied for the 10th fastest in the event’s history. Wiggins totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, and six pass defenses in 2023.
No. 1: Texas WR Xavier Worthy — 4.21
Texas WR Xavier Worthy broke the NFL Scouting Combine record for the fastest 40-yard-dash time in the event’s history. He timed in at 4.21s, breaking the record previously set by WR John Ross (4.22s) in 2019, who wound up being selected ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Worthy totaled 75 receptions for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.