Ranking the MLB’s Top 10 Pitchers for the 2024 Season

Pablo Lopez is being aggressively ranked on this list after one of the most underrated campaigns by a starter in recent memory. The 28-year-old struck out 234 batters faced with a groundball rate over 45%, running into some poor batted ball luck that resulted in a good but not great 3.66 ERA. He led baseball in xERA (3.00) and I expect him to take that step forward into one of the best in the game, if he hasn’t become one of them already. The addition of a sweeper has done him wonders, and this is a candidate to lead not just the AL but all of baseball in WAR this season.

