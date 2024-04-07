NFL Stadiums Ranked From Best to Worst: Bottom 10

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking the worst 10 NFL Stadiums from best to worst. Some are impacted by bad weather, others are completely ignored, and improvements are pushed off. But none are worse than the Commanders and the toilet bowl of New Jersey: MetLife.

1) Highmark Stadium

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo fans are resilient, that’s for sure, but any other fan looking to make the trip is in for a horrible experience in upstate New York. Freezing cold temperatures and traffic don’t sound enticing. In addition, Highmark Stadium needs massive improvements, and the Bills are already planning to build a new stadium, so expect the conditions to only regress until then.

2) Caesars Superdome

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Superdome was outdated and needed renovations, which have begun this offseason, but we can’t rank them on something that hasn’t been experienced yet.

3) Soldier Field

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

It’s windy, cold, small, and miserable to play on when it rains. It’s located in a hard-to-access part of town as well, and there’s a reason the Bears are moving on from the iconic arena.

4) Hard Rock Stadium

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When a stadium in Miami, Florida, builds the opposing sideline in a way to always be in the sun, you’ve got a pretty crummy stadium. Some of the recent renovations have removed some of the oddities there, but time will tell if those changes result in a better viewing experience.

5) Levi’s Stadium

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Bad weather, an awful glare, and a nearby airport make this stadium a poor viewing experience. Tack on that infamous California traffic, and you’ve got yourself a place you’ll hate visiting, even more so if you’re the Packers.

6) Bank of America Stadium

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Until recent mandates regarding turf and grass fields, Bank of America Stadium was a nightmare for opposing players, with Shaq Thompson describing it as “concrete” in a Christmas Eve game.

7) Paycor Stadium

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals haven’t had indoor practice facilities for decades, and one of the biggest issues they’re working on is consistently working toilets and showers. It’s cold, and playing there can be absolutely miserable during the season.

8) TIAA Bank Field

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The general consensus and view of this stadium is overwhelmingly negative, and it’s pretty hard to get a general population to hate a product that’s actually good.

9) MetLife Stadium

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is this stadium poorly located, but the turf has claimed the seasons of so many athletes, making it a place you feel uneasy playing at since you could lose an All-Pro caliber player in just one snap.

10) FedEx Field

Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports