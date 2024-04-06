MLB Top 10 Power Rankings One Week Into The 2024 Season

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the top 10 teams in the MLB one week into the 2024 regular season. First and foremost, the Dodgers have had a solid start and are STACKED with talent. The Yankees have shown some resiliency but had a tough time against good pitching.

1) Dodgers

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Off to a hot start at 7-3, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been an offensive machine, scoring over 6 runs a game in the early going. They have one of the most dominant lineups we have ever seen, with Mookie Betts off to an MVP-caliber start, Shohei Ohtani finally starting to heat up, and the always-underrated Freddie Freeman had a .533 OBP. They had the best roster in baseball entering the season, and they’re playing just like it right now.

2) Braves

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves put up runs better than anybody else, and after throttling some elite pitchers, we're seeing that lineup in full force. The issue? Spencer Strider is undergoing an MRI on his elbow after throwing slower with worse pitch shapes, and that could be a massive blow to their pitching staff without their best pitcher. If he can return at some point during the season, that would be huge, but Hurston Waldrep is one of the most talented pitching prospects in the game and could take a step forward in a time of crisis in Atlanta.

3) Rangers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is the reigning World Series Champions, and they’re already off to a fast start with the ability to mash despite a faulty pitching staff. Cody Bradford has seen an increase in his Stuff+, and with his strong command and ability to eat innings, he could be a reliable backend starter in their rotation. Nathan Eovaldi is pitching like an ace, and once they get their bevy of arms back from injury, they could be outright unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball.

4) Orioles

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin Burnes is an ace, Grayson Rodriguez is off to a fast start, and their young, powerful lineup is on a roll. Their schedule has been a little light, but the data behind their success is sustainable, and we think that they're going to continue to be a force in the American League this season in a tough AL East. Gunnar Henderson, who went criminally underrated after a great rookie season, is already off to an MVP start, and Jackson Holliday has yet to join the big league club yet.

5) Yankees

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have a mediocre run differential (+4), but they’ve played an extremely tough schedule thus far with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros on the road and the Toronto Blue Jays at home. Marcus Stroman looks legit, and while the offense hasn’t hit its stride yet, they’re always one swing away from getting on a roll. Aaron Judge hasn’t clicked yet, and once he does, this lineup will get that much better.

6) Cubs

Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chicago Cubs have a deep lineup, and Shota Imanaga is one of the most interesting pitchers in the National League. His riding fastball and solid secondaries, coupled with an unusual release height, could make him a strikeout machine, and their lineup is relentless, with incredible depth up and down the order. Off to a hot start, they have the farm system to supplement losses they sustain during the season as well.

7) Diamondbacks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While they are .500, their pedigree from last season and roster talent allow them to hang on in the top 10. They have Jordan Montgomery on the way, and once he replaces Tommy Henry or Ryne Nelson, they’ll be that much better in games where they’ve been blown out of the water by offenses taking advantage of poor pitching. Merrill Kelly has remained excellent, and once Corbin Carroll gets the ball rolling, they’ll hit their stride.

8) Astros

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros have been awful to open the season, but the pitching should improve over time and it's a long season. They have a talented roster and they're an organization spoiled with an embarrassment of talented players that can overwhelm a pitching staff. Pitching will improve when Justin Verlander returns as well, and with the core of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman supplemented by Chas McCormick and Yanier Diaz, they should still be one of the best teams in the league.

9) Tigers

Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is this an aggressive ranking of the Detroit Tigers? Perhaps, but they’re in a division where they can possibly steal wins and take advantage of a weak schedule. They have some really strong pitching and a great bullpen, and their lineup looks a lot better with some of the veteran and youth talent they’ve blended together. It’s not a bad team at all, and while a weak schedule has helped them, this could be the confidence booster that carries momentum into big games against the Twins or other AL Central threats.

10) Red Sox

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports