Bottom 10 Teams in the NFL for the 2024 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to prove in 2024 but still don’t have a primary quarterback. They could be looking to select one in the draft or utilize a bridge as they continue their rebuild with Antonio Pierce as the new head coach. They still have several premium playmakers, so they will likely hope to reinforce the team with a quality passer, but they could instill the team’s fate in Gardner Minshew, which is certainly a risk.

