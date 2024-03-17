Bottom 10 Teams in the NFL for the 2024 Season

Here are our pre-draft bottom 10 NFL teams going into the 2024 season! The draft certainly presents some solutions, but even with rookie quarterbacks, these bottom teams don’t stand to gain much ground until 2025.
10) Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers stand to take a big step forward in 2024 with Jim Harbaugh taking over as their head coach. With Justin Herbert still containing elite upside, the Chargers needed to shed salary space but do have the 5th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They should take a step forward but remain a bottom-ten team until proven otherwise.
9) Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to prove in 2024 but still don’t have a primary quarterback. They could be looking to select one in the draft or utilize a bridge as they continue their rebuild with Antonio Pierce as the new head coach. They still have several premium playmakers, so they will likely hope to reinforce the team with a quality passer, but they could instill the team’s fate in Gardner Minshew, which is certainly a risk.
8) Cardinals
Kyler Murray is still a good QB, but the Arizona Cardinals still have an awful roster and that holds them back. If they trade down they could have more draft capital to work with, and they’ll need it given the holes on both offense and defense. They’re just not a talented team, but the fact that they have such a strong QB makes it hard for us to rank them as one of the five worst teams in the NFL.
7) Giants
Drew Lock certainly isn’t elevating a QB room that has Daniel Jones, but that doesn’t mean the Giants are the worst team in the league, either. It seems that with Brian Daboll, they can get just enough out of their defense and supporting cast to compete, but they lack the signal-caller to take them over the top. Brian Burns is a MASSIVE addition to their defense, and their offensive line has improved, but you can’t win consistently with terrible QB play.
6) Titans
Calvin Ridley will help their offense, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Titans are going to improve much after last season. Will Levis is a huge unknown right now, and while the supporting cast around him isn’t bad, the defense is pretty bad. They will have a high draft pick and could dramatically improve with the right pick, but the Titans have a massive question mark behind center as of right now.
5) Broncos
Russell Wilson wasn’t necessarily good, but his production behind center wasn’t awful either, and they don’t have a ready replacement right now. They’re in deep cap hell, and without a premium pick or the draft capital to move up in the draft, the future is pretty grim in Denver as they lick their wounds following the disastrous trade they made with the Seattle Seahawks a couple of years ago.
4) Vikings
Unlike the Commanders and Patriots, the Vikings’ path to having a strong QB is less certain, as they’ll have to trade up and go for J.J. McCarthy, in all likelihood, who will need time to develop and isn’t a Day 1 starter. What they do have going for them is Justin Jefferson, who can single-handedly anchor an offense and could probably keep Sam Darnold in games as he gets a second crack at starting. Their defense is at best unreliable, and without Kirk Cousins, they’ll regress to the bottom of the NFC North for a year.
3) Commanders
Without a starting QB (yet), they’re simply not talented enough to compete at all, as the supporting cast on offense, alongside the lack of talent on defense, makes them an early contender for the first overall pick, although their saving grace is that they have a chance to select either Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels and find a potential franchise savior
2) Panthers
Even if Bryce Young were to improve upon an awful rookie season, the Panthers dealt away Brian Burns, and their defense would be even worse as a result. Unlike the Patriots, they don’t have an early pick to pick up premium talent, and that could burn them this upcoming season. Their roster is barren, and their hope relies squarely on their ability to develop Bryce Young. Even then, they likely won’t be in playoff contention.
1) Patriots
