Bottom 10 MLB Teams Entering the 2024 Season

With the injuries to nearly every pitcher in their rotation, it’s hard to rank the Miami Marlins much higher on this list. Their offense is pretty bad, they lost Jorge Soler, their farm system doesn’t have much to add to their roster right now, and the division they play in isn’t easy as well, with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies both looking like World Series contenders. They do still have upside, as there’s some star-caliber talent on the roster, but it doesn’t seem like it’ll be enough to take them to the promised land.

FOLLOW EMPIRE SPORTS MEDIA ON MSN!