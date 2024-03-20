Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down 10 players who could break out during the 2024 NFL season! This isn’t a list in order, but rather just 10 guys we think could have a big year with changing situations. Make sure to add more to the comments!

Drake London

After going for 905 yards and showing off excellent abilities in the passing game despite having awful QB play, Drake London should be a prime candidate to go off if he can stay healthy, as he’ll have Kirk Cousins behind center throwing passes. Expect an increase in his touchdown production from last year (2) as the Falcons can finally rely on their passing game to get into the end zone

Wan’Dale Robinson

The Giants could have a shake-up at the QB position as it seems as if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are at an end with the struggling Daniel Jones. The Giants could pick up a quarterback in the draft, although it’s unclear if that’ll be in the first round or later. With some better pass blockers in the mix, Robinson could become a steady target in an offense that was atrocious last year and hopefully live up to the WR2 projection he had coming out of the draft.

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson didn’t have the rookie season he was looking for, but he also had a head coach who seemingly didn’t understand how to utilize him. The former eighth-overall pick will have a passing game that can open up running lanes for him as teams won’t be able just to stack the box, and that could help him improve upon a season where he had solid efficiency but just not enough support or volume.

Devin Singletary

Staying in New York for another player on offense, Devin Singletary will be the primary rusher in a Giants’ offense that has some better run blockers. His yards per attempt and efficiency mirrors what Saquon Barkley did last season, and if he can take advantage of the increase in volume, he could have a 1,000-yard season in the Meadowlands.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvob Thibodeaux didn’t have the sophomore season you were hoping for if you’re a Giants fan, as a lot of his sacks came as a product of Dexter Lawrence creating pressures, but with Brian Burns and a new defensive coordinator, things could change. His sack production is still brilliant, but the hope is that in year three, he can take advantage of the supporting cast around him to create arguably the best pass rush in the NFC.

Jaxon-Smith Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a solid rookie campaign, improving gradually as the season went on, and we could see him have a huge year if he’s able to stay on the field and continue to familiarize himself with the Seahawks’ offense and QB Geno Smith, who has remained a strong signal caller after his extension.

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is an explosive athlete with a cannon for an arm who can be a force in your running game as well. There are a lot of traits here that scream ‘elite QB,’ and while he’s always putting himself in harm’s way, all it’ll take is a decent bill of health for him to insert himself into the upper-level of QBs in the NFL.

Hollywood Brown

Now catching passes from the best QB in the game, Hollywood Brown should have a monster season. His speed and athleticism, coupled with Patrick Mahomes’ arm and accuracy, will be a nightmare for opposing secondaries, and expect him to have a potential 1,000-yard campaign as the primary WR for the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Kyle Pitts

George Pickens

