Lakers’ superstar makes history with big performance against Trail Blazers

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It can be easy to forget that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is 40-years-old with the performances he has put on this season. On Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers, James showed no signs of his age as he got his team back on track with a big win on the road.

Lakers’ LeBron James turned back the clock against the Trail Blazers

James scored 40 points on 14-for-24 shooting from the floor and 4-for-8 from three in their 110-102 victory over Portland. James also grabbed eight rebounds, dished four assists, and recorded two steals along with a block. It was a vintage performance from him and it came at a time when Los Angeles needed it the most.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

James became the first player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games at age 40 or older. Los Angeles is 2-0 in those two games since he turned 40 in late December, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. James is having another outstanding season even at his age, as he is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists this season.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke to reporters about the luxury he has to coach arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport.

JJ Redick had high praise for James

“He really just defies anything that’s normal,” Redick said (h/t ESPN’s Dave McMenamin). “And not just the physical feats and the plays. It’s the mentality. … He’s a billionaire, and he’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade. … It’s like, he’s amazing to coach. … He sets the standard for how you’re supposed to approach this craft.”

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Lakers are hopeful that their new superstar duo of James and Luka Doncic can get them back into the championship contention realm. Los Angeles is currently fifth in a highly competitive Western Conference with a 33-21 record.

If they keep getting performances such as Thursday’s from James on a more consistent basis, the sky is the limit for Los Angeles in 2025.