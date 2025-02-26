Lakers’ newly-acquired superstar motivated to make statement to former team

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The news of the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis was already a shock to the league, but what was more shocking was Dallas’ concerns about the superstar’s weight and conditioning as a factor in the trade.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic motivated by Mavericks’ concerns

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Mavericks’ concerns are used as motivation for Doncic. He said that a source close to Doncic told him that a “beast was awakened inside.”

“Though Doncic did not publicly comment on the constant flow of leaks from the Mavericks organization disparaging his weight and conditioning, one source close to Doncic told ESPN the comments have served as a motivator. “A beast was awakened inside him,” the source said,” McMenamin wrote.

The Mavericks’ decision to move on from Doncic even with those concerns is still rather baffling. Dallas is still in playoff contention and is fresh off of an NBA Finals appearance that was spearheaded by Doncic, yet they ultimately felt that he was not the guy to lead the charge for the long term.

Doncic is starting to find his groove with the Lakers

This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. He missed over a month with a calf strain that he suffered on Christmas Day and started his Lakers tenure rather slower than expected.

However, the star guard has gotten into a rhythm with two outstanding performances. He scored 32 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists in a road win over the Denver Nuggets, and then had a triple-double against his former team the Mavericks with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers have now won 13 of their last 16 games.

That motivation set off by the trade could help turn the Lakers into true contenders in the Western Conference. With Doncic and LeBron James controlling the court, the sky is the limit for Los Angeles this year.