Lakers newly-acquired superstar guard is off to a slow start with new team

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have still not gotten the best version of Luka Doncic since they acquired him in a blockbuster trade, as his recent struggles continued Wednesday night as the Lakers dropped a game to the Charlotte Hornets 100-97.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic is struggling

Doncic scored just 14 points and shot 5-for-18 from the field and 1-for-9 from three in the loss to Charlotte, and he also committed six turnovers. He is shooting just 36% from the field and 21% from three in his three games with the Lakers, per StatMuse.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The guard himself acknowledged his struggles and attributed them to rust from being off the court for almost two months. Doncic had previously not played since Christmas Day while he was still with the Dallas Mavericks as he dealt with a calf strain.

“Obviously, it’s going to take a little time,” Doncic said (h/t Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells). “Today, a lot of rustiness for my part. Started the game with like four or five turnovers. That can’t happen. So just got to play basketball the right way.”

Doncic is still getting acclimated to the Lakers’ system

Doncic’s struggles come at a time when the Lakers were riding high before this recent skid. They have dropped games to the Jazz and Hornets since his arrival in Los Angeles, and it is clear that the All-NBA guard is still trying to acclimate himself to a new system.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The pure shock of the trade itself is likely playing a factor as well. Most players who anticipate that they will be traded can prepare themselves for a new beginning, but the trade that sent Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas was one that neither player was prepared for.

It is not time for the Lakers to panic just yet, as Doncic is a proven MVP-level player who will shine once he gets properly integrated into the system. Until that time comes, the Lakers will have to deal with the growing pains and try to get through the rest of the month and hope he is settled in by the playoffs.