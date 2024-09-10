Lakers lose key depth forward/center for at least 8 weeks

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Lakers are gearing up for a defining season, and with about a month and a half until the start of the regular season, they’re still trying to get key players healthy. Earlier this week, the Lakers announced that veteran forward/center Christian Wood would likely miss at least the next eight weeks after undergoing successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Wood’s Injury Setback Hurts the Lakers

Wood sustained the injury late last season, which caused him to miss several games, including the playoffs. This marks his second surgery this year as he continues to address the issue, with the Lakers clearly opting for additional medical support to ensure a full recovery. While it is unlikely Wood will be available for opening night, he is expected to return early in the season following rehabilitation.

Christian Wood’s Role and Impact

Wood is an eight-year NBA veteran who played 50 games for the Lakers last year, starting just one. He averaged 17.4 minutes per game, contributing 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and one assist. Wood shot .466 from the field and posted a .532 effective field goal rate. Despite receiving interest from several teams in free agency, Wood chose to join the Lakers at age 28, signing a two-year, $5.7 million deal with a player option for the 2024–25 season. He exercised that option, securing a $3 million salary for next season.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Concerns at Center and Depth Challenges

The Lakers have significant concerns at the center position, making Wood’s health critical to their strategy behind Anthony Davis. However, at 6-foot-8 and 214 pounds, Wood doesn’t possess the ideal size for a center. Although his wingspan helps compensate, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lakers looked for another supplementary center to bolster their roster ahead of the season.

Jaxson Hayes as a Possible Solution

One player to keep an eye on is Jaxson Hayes, a five-year veteran who spent last season with the Lakers. Hayes averaged three rebounds per game over 70 appearances, playing 12.5 minutes per game. For now, he is likely to fill the backup center role until the Lakers explore other options to strengthen their depth.

As the Lakers continue to navigate injury challenges and prepare for the upcoming season, maintaining a strong presence at the center position will be key to their success.