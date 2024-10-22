Lakers could make major midseason upgrades by targeting Blazers stars

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Rebuilds in the NBA signal the end of championship contention for teams in the mix and, as a result, strengthen the cases of teams that position themselves as buyers on the trade market. The Los Angeles Lakers could very well find themselves as buyers before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, and the Portland Trail Blazers have a pair of star talents that could take them over the top in 2024-25.

Lakers could target Anfernee Simons or Jerami Grant if Blazers rebuild

The Lakers appear to be a third star away from returning to championship glory. That tertiary contributor will need to complement superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis more than the pair of stars they have in their starting backcourt at the present. A recent string of reports from Maxwell Ogden of Lake Show Life reveal that the Blazers may look to move off of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant this season, which could make either of them the guy for the job:

“If the Lakers are interested in adding a borderline All-Star, then the Trail Blazers are the team to call. Portland is reportedly looking to trade both Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons by the end of the 2024-25 season,” Ogden wrote.

Simons could thrive playing next to LeBron James on the Lakers

Simons is the archetypal scorer who tends to thrive while playing alongside James. The Florida native is adroit at getting to his spots in the half-court. With incredible range, Simons is great at extending the defense out past 25 feet and using his quickness to force his man to chase him either off the dribble or while moving off the ball. The record testifies to this, as seen with his 21.7 points and 4.7 assists per game along with his 38.1 percent three-point clip over his last two seasons since becoming a full-time starter in Portland.

Given his ability to catch and shoot as well as create shots for himself and others, Simons would fit right in with the Lakers. However, his Blazers teammate Jerami Grant would also be a top-shelf third option for Los Angeles to pursue.

Jerami Grant would gift the Lakers with an A-class 3-and-d player

The 6-7 forward is one of the best three-and-d players in the Association, having connected on over 40 percent of his attempts from long range in each of the last two seasons while also averaging one block a game for his career.

The 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist has the capability to play the two through the four on both ends of the floor and is equally as dynamic of a scorer as Simons, having averaged 21 PPG last time out. He, James, Davis, and any one of the Lakers’ remaining forwards between Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood, or center Jaxson Hayes at that, would create a stout perimeter defense and a faster-paced offense that can get out in transition.

Grant is due to make $29.7 million this season and roughly $2 million more every ensuing year until the 2027-28 campaign. As for Simons, he will earn $25.8 million and $27.6M in each of the next two years, respectively. Contractually, the Lakers could entice the Blazers with a trade package centered around D’Angelo Russell and Hachimura, supplemented with ancillary additions, including players on lesser or mid-level deals like Jalen Hood-Schifino and Jarred Vanderbilt, to make the finances and roster balance work.