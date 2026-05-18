The Hudson River Derby returned for a second chapter this season. This time, it was the regular-season clash, with Red Bull New York hosting. They were looking to even out the matchup following their defeat in the U.S. Open Cup. The visitors, meanwhile, arrived on the back of an important midweek road victory — perfect timing to boost morale ahead of a crucial match.

A Balanced First Half With One Big Moment

The match could only be described as evenly contested. Red Bull New York didn’t have the best start, as New York City FC maintained possession for most of the first half. Their high-pressing system kept both teams locked in midfield. It was Matt Freese who stood out once again for the visitors, with a key save in the 31st minute that denied Ronald Donkor the opening goal. That said, the hosts never fully exploited one of New York City’s biggest weaknesses. Had they attacked Raul Gustavo’s side more aggressively, they would have created more chances.

Credit: Matt Freese was Key for New York City FC | Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

Moralez Injury Opens the Door for Red Bulls

Maxi Moralez’s unfortunate injury proved to be a turning point. New York City lost an essential piece of their tactical build-up, and without his control in midfield, space opened up on the wings. Donkor played a pass to Cade Cowell, who got the better of Nico Cavallo and crossed the ball to find Jorge Ruvalcaba inside the box for a tap-in. It was a perfect way for the Red Bulls to head into halftime with the lead, and it completely backfired on the visitors at the worst possible moment.

Second Half Adjustments Earn City an Equalizer

The second half saw Malachi Jones enter the game in place of Hannes Wolf. The switch sacrificed a midfield slot but pulled Andres Perea into a more centralized role. With those adjustments made, New York City bounced back with an equalizing goal from a set piece. Perea headed the ball into the back of the net within eight minutes of the restart.

Credit: The atmosphere in the Hudson River Derby | Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

Red Bulls Hold the Edge but Can’t Finish

The Red Bulls still managed to create danger through Donkor and Ruvalcaba, but Freese was always in the right place at the right time. Red Bull did lose momentum as the minutes went by, and their three second-half substitutions may have been a contributing factor. Still, they held the edge for most of the half. The biggest surprise came in the final stretch, when Malachi shifted from the wing into a false 9 role and generated three clear chances that could have sealed the game for New York City. He was unable to convert any of them.

What’s Next for Both Clubs

Following the draw, both teams face one more league fixture before the World Cup break. New York City close out against the Chicago Fire, while the Red Bulls wrap up against Sporting Kansas City. The two sides will meet for the final time this season in September, still fighting neck and neck for the top positions in the Eastern Conference. Will Moralez return this season? Can Ruvalcaba and Mehmeti keep pushing the Red Bulls toward a playoff spot?