New York City FC and Inter Miami CF returned to Yankee Stadium for matchday 5. The win against the Colorado Rapids last week gave New York City an additional morale boost ahead of hosting the reigning MLS Cup champions. The fixture marked only the second time Messi played in Yankee Stadium since arriving in the MLS. Inter Miami returned to New York City with a positive record from last season. Winning in Citi Field gave them the push to “conquer” Yankee Stadium once and for all.

The unbeaten run ends

New York City normally sets the tempo of the game when they play at home, but Inter Miami started ambitiously. They used the wings to create danger. It was, in fact, the first play of the game that led to the goal within 3 minutes. A quick two-touch pass between Yannick Bright and Ian Fright forced a corner kick. Gonzalo Lujan was at the right place and the right time to find the back of the net after a series of rebounds inside the box. The high pressure by Inter Miami caused a series of turnovers that could have been critical, but Matt Freese was on top form to stop the attempts.

Credit: Maxi Moralez pulled the strings in midfield against Inter Miami CF | Credit: Melinda Morales

It was a shaky start for New York City. For the first time, they were unable to dictate the game. There were some good link-ups between Maxi and Nico Fernandez, but nothing to throw off the Inter Miami backline. It wasn’t until the 15th minute mark that New York City got back into the game after Nico Fernandez scored a free-kick goal. Having equalized, it was a whole new game that was for the taking for either team.

Messi was the reference point for Miami once again, but at times, he played behind the main striker. This allowed him to drag out defenders and open up spaces. Since New York was also playing with a high press, it gave Messi more freedom to attempt a head-to-head with defenders. He showcased this ability in two plays that hit the low post and the crossbar, both in the 30th and 41st minutes. Two chances that could have easily sent the match in Miami’s favor. Maxi Moralez fired back with a chance for New York City but the shot went straight to the goalkeeper.

The draw was a good result to end the half. It continued to showcase the team’s fighting spirit when they had to come from behind. The game held a similar dynamic after halftime, when both teams are implementing similar tactics, it takes individual play to make the difference. Kevin O’Toole brought out his attacking assets. He took the ball from his own half and pushed forward; the run managed to break Miami’s high press, and a 3-touch play allowed New York City to take the lead. Maxi placed a perfect pass between Miami’s line, leaving Ojeda with space to find the back of the net in the 59th minute.

Credit: Lionel Messi was the center of attention in the Bronx | Credit: Melinda Morales

Inter Miami bounced back almost instantly after a free kick by Messi took a small deflection that misplaced Freese. It was a back-and-forth between both teams; nevertheless, it was 901 goals for Messi so far. The game was once again on even terms. Nico Fernandez had a follow-up play in the 64th minute. Inter Miami continued pressing high, Messi took the ball in midfield and made a classic run down the middle. His shot brushed the post and denied him another goal. The visitors continued playing near New York’s own half, and their efforts paid off. Noah Allan somehow and someway managed to spot Micael on the right side of the final third. The Brazilian defender read the play and managed to head the ball to find the third goal for Inter Miami.

It was a rough goal to concede, but it was a smart play by Miami to catch everyone by surprise. New York City had a chance to level the game after a bad pass in midfield left Talles Magno with space to make the run. The Brazilian could have opened the game to the left wing, but saw Nico Fernandez on the right. Unfortunately, he was left with no angle to shoot towards the goal, and the play would lose the element of surprise. Matt Freese had the last attempt on goal in added time, but the header narrowly missed the back of the net.

New York City FC’s unbeaten run came to an end with the defeat against Inter Miami, but the collective feeling within the team remains confident. “We were bound to lose a game at some point, better off to lose this one, right?, said Tayvon Gray in the mixed zone. The team will most likely use this international break to prepare for the upcoming games against St. Louis, Vancouver, and Charlotte. Two out of those 3 fixtures will be at home, so there’s a high chance that another window of back-to-back positive results takes place.