Morocco did not need long to take the air out of Scotland in Boston. One minute in, Group C already felt like it had been grabbed by the collar.

Morocco beat Scotland 1-0 at Boston Stadium behind an early strike from Ismael Saibari, moving to four points through two matches and putting itself in position to win the group with one fixture left against Haiti.

This was the follow-up Morocco needed after its statement draw against Brazil. That result felt important because of how brave Morocco looked. This one mattered because it turned that performance into control of the table.

Morocco soccer pressure broke Scotland immediately

Saibari scored after roughly 70 seconds, taking a Brahim Diaz ball in stride and finishing before Scotland had really settled into the match. The goal became the earliest winning goal in a 1-0 match in World Cup history, and it also made Saibari the second African player to score in his first two World Cup appearances, according to the post-match data.

Scott McTominay for Scotland. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

Scotland wanted to turn the match into a fight, but Morocco kept winning the useful parts of the field. Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, and Brahim gave Morocco enough control in midfield to keep Scotland chasing instead of building. There were stretches where the Scots pushed higher and made the game uncomfortable, but uncomfortable is not the same thing as dangerous.

The clearest issue for Scotland was the lack of final-third bite. Steve Clarke’s side failed to register a shot on target, while Morocco completed 601 passes, the most by an African team in a World Cup match since 1966, per the match report. That number tells the story better than the scoreline. Morocco did not win by much, but it handled the game.

Scotland never found a clean answer

John McGinn had Scotland’s best look near the end of the first half, but he could not hit the target. Scott McTominay had a late deflected effort into the side-netting, and there were a couple of penalty shouts that made the Scottish crowd roar, but VAR and the referee never gave Clarke the lifeline he wanted.

Noussair Mazraoui for Morocco. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

Clarke did not hide from the disappointment afterward, saying Scotland had to let the players feel the loss before recovering for Brazil. That is the rough part for Scotland. A win here could have pushed it close to the knockout stage. Instead, it now has to go into the final Group C match with pressure still attached.

Morocco can still be better in one obvious area: the finishing. It created enough good moments to kill the match earlier and never quite did. For a team with serious knockout-stage ambitions, that is the piece that will get picked apart by better opponents.

Morocco now has a real shot to win Group C

Still, four points from Brazil and Scotland is real work. Morocco is now closing in on the round of 32 and can win Group C by taking care of Haiti, while Brazil and Scotland deal with each other in the final match. The math is friendly, but the bigger thing is the identity. Morocco looks organized, brave, and annoying to play against.

It is unknown whether Morocco will rotate against Haiti, but there is no reason to drift through that match. Winning the group would shape the knockout path, and this team has already shown enough to think bigger than survival.

Scotland, meanwhile, has to recover quickly. Brazil is not exactly the opponent you want when confidence has just taken a hit, but Group C is still alive. Morocco made sure of that by turning Boston into its night.