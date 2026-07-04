France kept rolling in New York / New Jersey, and Sweden never found a clean way to slow the match down long enough to make this uncomfortable. In a round of 32 game played in front of 80,633 fans, France looked like a team that knew exactly where the weak spots were and kept poking at them until the match cracked open.

A total of 80,633 people attended the round of 32 match between France and Sweden. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano.

Sweden did have the first real moment inside the opening two minutes, with Alexander Isak testing the space behind France’s back line. Mike Maignan handled it, and France settled in quickly after that. Once Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise started finding room in transition, the game tilted hard toward the French attack.

France found the wide areas early

The best part of France’s performance was how little they forced through Kylian Mbappe at the start. Bradley Barcola and Dembele had freedom to stretch Sweden, and that gave Mbappe cleaner lanes instead of asking him to solve everything from a standing start. It looked more balanced, more patient, and honestly a lot more annoying to defend.

Sweden tried to hold the middle through Elliot Stroud, Daniel Svensson, and Victor Lindelof, while goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom kept the score respectable for as long as he could. France still created five clear chances in a 15-minute run before Mbappe finally broke through in the 44th minute.

William Saliba and Viktor Gyokeres battle it out. Credit: Juan Carlos Rubiano

That goal changed the feel of the match. Sweden had spent most of the first half working just to survive pressure, and once France went into the break ahead, the comeback path felt thin.

France did not let Sweden breathe after halftime

Olise and Barcola combined within minutes of the restart to make it 2-0, and Sweden never really recovered. France did not give them the loose 10-minute window underdogs need in these games. They kept the ball moving, kept the field wide, and kept Sweden chasing.

The third goal came in the 74th minute, with Olise and Mbappe linking on a sharp one-two that left Mbappe with room to finish. It was his second goal of the match, pushing him deeper into the World Cup scoring picture and keeping him level in the Golden Boot race with Lionel Messi at six goals.

Sweden manager Graham Potter knew his team needed something close to a perfect game to have a real shot. Sweden fought, and Zetterstrom saved them from a rougher scoreline, but France had too much pace, too many runners, and too many ways to hurt them.

France now turns toward Paraguay on Saturday in Philadelphia. If this version of France shows up again, the question for Paraguay is pretty simple: can they keep the game ugly enough to stay alive, or does France roll into another gear before anyone can do much about it?