MLB insider says there is virtually no chance the Dodgers sign Juan Soto

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended Mookie Betts and Tyler Glasnow and signed Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell, among others, in the last few years. Due to a combination of sheer will, money, a sound business plan and the help of an attractive destinations for free agents, LA has been able to work magic with their roster.

However, the recent developments (spending on Snell and pursuing Teoscar Hernandez, no to mention the fact their quest for pitching hasn’t ended) suggest that the Dodgers might actually be out on star outfielder Juan Soto.

With the Dodgers, the wiser strategy is never to rule them out fully on big signings. However, MLB insider Bob Nightengale states that they are most likely out on the generational talent.

“MLB insider Bob Nightengale thinks there’s pretty much no chance that the Dodgers sign Juan Soto: “Realistically, I think there’s a better chance that you and I are playing right field next year for the Dodgers than Juan Soto. They don’t need him,” Dodgers reporter Doug McKain posted with Nightengale’s thoughts and analysis.

Soto would make the Dodgers better, but they probably want the flexibility

Yes, the Dodgers would be a better team if they add a guy who just posted a .989 OPS with 41 home runs and 128 runs scored in 2024 with the New York Yankees. But Nightengale is right: they don’t need him like many other squads do.

The Dodgers will remain open to bringing in more talent to their roster, whether via trade or free agency. A $182 million commitment is not the same as a $650 million one, though: the former still leaves you some room to maneuver if you are creative.

The Dodgers are a powerhouse and a World Series threat with or without Soto in their lineup.