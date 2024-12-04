MLB insider says Dodgers signing 2 star free agents would be ‘devastating’ for baseball

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently the talk of MLB. Their ability to recruit star players and fit them into their roster is amazing, considering the financial burden of signing stellar performers. They just welcomed ace Blake Snell and added Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, and Tyler Glasnow last year in the same offseason.

The Dodgers are not done adding talent to their roster

The fact the Dodgers signed Snell does not mean they are done adding. On the contrary; things might be just getting started for LA. They are among the interested teams in Juan Soto and are considered favorites to ink Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.

MLB insider Jon Heyman, however, thinks that if the Dodgers are able to sign both, it would be devastating for baseball:

“If the Dodgers do sign (Roki) Sasaki, the rich get filthy. While Sasaki going to the Dodgers would be disappointing, Soto signing up to join that all-star roster would border on devastating”, the insider wrote.

The Dodgers want to be a dynasty

Just to clarify, the Dodgers wouldn’t be doing anything that’s not reflected in the game’s rules. They are operating within the boundaries of MLB, so while fans from other squads might feel aggrieved, they aren’t doing anything wrong.

However, if they manage to land the two stars, their roster would be so dangerous and star-studded that it would be incredibly hard to compete against them. That’s what fans (and, as evidenced by this piece, writers, too) feel.

If LA lands Sasaki (he should be officially posted soon), their rotation would be comprised of Ohtani, Yamamoto, Snell, Glasnow, and Sasaki. That’s borderline obscene, competing for a place among the best staffs ever assembled.

Adding Soto would make the Dodgers favorites for a dynasty. They are reportedly running from behind but remain in the race. Imagine having to face Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Soto, one after the other. As the Dodgers try to get better and give themselves a chance to establish a dynasty, the rest of the league is fuming.