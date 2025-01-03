Dodgers in agreement with yet another top talent from Asia

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done it again. After signing Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last year and being considered favorites to get Roki Sasaki, the Blues have reached an agreement with Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim on a multi-year deal.

Dodger reportedly strike deal with Hyeseong Kim

The information was initially provided by reporter Daniel Kim and later confirmed by Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya. LA cements its place as the most desirable destination for Asian free agents, by far.

“Source: Dodgers deal with Hyeseong Kim is 3 years, $12.5 million guaranteed. He has a two-year option for 2028 and 2029 that would get picked up together, with a chance to make up to $22 million,” Ardaya wrote on X.

Kim was posted by his team in the KBO, the Kiwoom Heroes, back in December. He had a month to agree to an MLB deal, and the Dodgers have come through.

The Dodgers are getting a speedy contact hitter with great defense

Kim has accumulated a .304 batting average with a .364 on-base percentage over eight seasons with the Heroes. The lightning-quick infielder has also stolen a minimum of 20 bases in each of the past seven campaigns.

The lefty hitter logged a .326/.383/.458 line with 11 home runs and 30 steals for Kiwoom in 2024. The Dodgers are getting a player with impressive bat-to-ball skills, modest power but good speed and amazing defense.

Over the course of his KBO career, he has won the Gold Glove award at both second base and shortstop. The Dodgers reportedly beat the Seattle Mariners, seen as the favorites by many in the last few days, for Kim’s signature.

With Mookie Betts set to play shortstop for the Dodgers, the team could be preparing to use Kim at second base in lieu of Gavin Lux. There is also a chance they plug Kim at short and return Betts to his more familiar corner outfield spot.

In any case, it’s a solid deal for the Dodgers, one that gives them options and upside.