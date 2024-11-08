Mets and Dodgers could fight for talented free agent infielder

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are looking for offensive help in addition to starting pitching. The Los Angeles Dodgers could be interested in improving their middle infield situation. The two teams are among the wealthiest in baseball, and both have the willingness to spend to be elite.

We could be witnessing the birth of a modern rivalry between the Mets and Dodgers, one that started on the field during the NL Championship Series and could continue at the office level, in free agency and the trade market.

In this case, the two franchises could be trying to sign the same player if recent reports are true.

“According to my sources, the Mets have made an offer of over $160 million for a period of 7 years to Willy Adames. Their intention is for him to play third base; however, Adames is not convinced, as he prefers to continue in the shortstop position. He has not made a decision yet, and so far, he also has a proposal from the Dodgers,” MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez wrote on X.

The Mets and Dodgers could both use a player like Willy Adames

Adames is a rock solid all-around shortstop, with power and the ability to field his position well. The Mets, however, have a superstar at shortstop in Francisco Lindor and they won’t be moving him out of his position.

Per Rodriguez, if they manage to sign Adames, they would move Mark Vientos from third to first base, since Pete Alonso is a free agent. There is a scenario in which the Mets can accommodate all those names: if Alonso returns, he or Vientos could fill the designated hitter spot.

If the Dodgers are indeed interested in Adames, however, they can’t be completely ruled out, particularly considering that they could give him the keys to the shortstop position unlike the Mets.

These are all unconfirmed rumors, though, but the Mets and Dodgers could both improve considerably if they add a player like Adames.

For what it’s worth, the former Milwaukee Brewers star hit 32 homers in 2024, with a .793 OPS and 112 RBI.