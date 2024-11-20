Dodgers starter confirms he expects to have a normal spring after injury-riddled 2024

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to look for starting pitchers in the 2024-25 offseason, they received excellent news regarding a hurler whose potential to contribute in 2025 is very enticing. We are talking about an underrated homegrown star who had to miss the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from elbow surgery performed in August of 2023. It’s none other than Tony Gonsolin.

The pitcher himself told Dodgers Nation that he expects to have a normal offseason and spring training heading into next year, positioning himself to fight for a rotation spot depending on the moves the team executes.

Gonsolin confirmed to Doug McKain that “I went into the offseason 100 percent,” so he should be all systems go when spring training comes. That represents huge news to the Dodgers, as they lost Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler to free agency and Gavin Stone, Kyle Hurt, River Ryan and Emmet Sheehan to long-term injuries.

Gonsolin gives the Dodgers a nice option to round out their rotation

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, and Gonsolin should all be back as rotation options for the Dodgers in 2025, though; so while the organization is actively looking for starters, they don’t need to go on a shopping spree for arms. There is also a decent chance Kershaw returns, and you never know with Buehler, he might end up re-signing too.

As for Gonsolin, he was placed on the 15-day injured list on August 19, 2023, with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He made huge strides in his recovery in the latter stages of the 2024 campaign, but the Dodgers held him out of action and opted for him to hold off on pitching in official games until 2025.

You can never underestimate the value of an arm that has delivered a career 3.19 ERA in 375.2 innings, so the Dodgers are ecstatic about having Gonsolin back in the equation in 2025 as they seek to defend their title.