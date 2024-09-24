Dodgers’ star catcher could be an x-factor in the playoffs

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dodgers‘ offense remains a strength as they navigate challenges in their starting rotation, but they need their star catcher, Will Smith, to ignite in the playoffs.

Will Smith’s Down Year by His Standards

Will Smith, the 29-year-old catcher who has been a key piece for Los Angeles in recent years, is having a relatively down year compared to his usual production. Over 124 games this season, Smith is slashing .245/.323/.430, with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a 108 wRC+. While still 8% better than the average MLB hitter, his numbers are 10% worse than his performance in 2023.

Since September 1, Smith’s struggles have been more pronounced, hitting .245/.281/.434 with only one hit in his last three games. Despite this, Smith maintains slightly above-average metrics in slugging, including barrel percentage and hard-hit rate. He has been particularly effective against fastballs, hitting .263 with a .462 slugging rate, but he has faltered against offspeed pitches, managing just a .180 average.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Slipping Down the Dodgers’ Batting Order

This season, Smith has seen his spot in the batting order fluctuate. He is currently batting sixth, behind Max Muncy, as the Dodgers continue to boast one of the most potent and deep lineups in baseball. Even players like Miguel Rojas, who is hitting .287 this season, provide further offensive depth, making it all the more essential for Smith to step up.

Defensive Struggles Add Pressure on Smith’s Offense

Defensively, Smith ranks among the worst catchers in baseball. He sits 50th among qualifying catchers with a 43.7% strike rate and -8 catcher framing runs, the lowest in the league. These defensive shortcomings put additional pressure on his offensive contributions.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

For the Dodgers to make a deep postseason run, Smith’s ability to produce at the plate will be crucial, especially given his struggles behind it. His offensive value has often compensated for his defensive liabilities, but with the heightened intensity of the playoffs, every aspect of his game will come under greater scrutiny.

Will Smith’s Playoff Importance

With the playoffs fast approaching, Smith needs to reignite his offensive firepower. The Dodgers’ lineup is built to score, but the postseason demands contributions from everyone, especially from a player as integral as Smith. As the team’s struggles with pitching depth continue, every run counts, and Smith’s bat could be the difference-maker as Los Angeles eyes a World Series run.