Dodgers reportedly ‘won’t chase after’ star free agent outfielder

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series, which proves they don’t need Juan Soto to be at the top. However, having him on their roster would facilitate things, and every team in the league, including them, would be open to adding an All-Star caliber hitter known for taking over games with his patience and power.

There have been conflicting reports about the Dodgers’ degree of interest in Soto, though. They have been expected to be players all along, but they are not among the four teams that will meet with the free agent star this week and next.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will meet with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, and they will be followed by the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. Apparently, Soto has a strong preference for the East Coast, and it shows.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote on Tuesday that the Dodgers “won’t chase after Soto” and added that they would “gladly consider him” if his market somehow stalls.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Dodgers would reportedly consider Soto if his market softens

With many contenders behind his services, it’s hard to see his market softening, even if the Dodgers aren’t really involved. In reality, the team has considerable salary obligations to Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and others, and are unlikely to pursue Soto with as much insistence as the other teams named in this article.

Yes, the Dodgers could afford Soto if they wanted, but the aforementioned contractual obligations and a pressing need to add starting pitching make them an unlikely destination for Soto.

Passan states that Soto could sign before the Winter Meetings begin on Dec. 9. That’s a little under a month from now, which makes sense considering that meetings are already starting this week.

The Yankees and Mets are the heavy favorites to get the superstar, but don’t rule out the Red Sox and Blue Jays as they are hungry and eager to get difference-making talent. As for the Dodgers, they are likely to aim somewhere else.