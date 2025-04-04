Dodgers place superstar first baseman on injured list with ankle injury

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without their superstar first baseman for some time, as the team placed Freddie Freeman on the 10-day IL after injuring his surgically repaired ankle slipping in the shower, retroactive to March 31.

Freeman had appeared in three games for Los Angeles before suffering the injury over the weekend. Manager Dave Roberts described it as a “mishap” and initially said he would be ready to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, that will not happen as he must miss a minimum of 10 days, meaning he will also miss their following series against the Nationals in Washington. Freeman makes up a superstar core of players the Dodgers have in their lineup that also includes Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers are looking to defend their 2024 title

This season, Freeman has two homers and a .250 batting average in 12 at-bats. He played through the entire playoffs last season with a sprained ankle, but it did not hamper him too much as he blasted four homers in the World Series to defeat the Yankees 4-1, and was awarded World Series MVP.

The Dodgers are smart to play it safe with Freeman, as they have an abundance of talent to hold down the fort in his absence. The team is currently 8-0, which is the best start to a season for a defending champion in MLB history.