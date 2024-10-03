Dodgers have leaned heavily on ‘swiss army knife’ to pick up the pieces

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

July 29, 2024 might go down as an important date in Los Angeles Dodgers‘ recent history. That’s the day in which they swung a three-team deal with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox to get Tommy Edman from the former and Michael Kopech from the latter.

Kopech has been brilliant in the Dodgers’ bullpen, with a 1.13 ERA in 24 brilliant innings in a high-leverage role. But Edman is now one of the most underrated players on the roster.

The team has leaned heavily on him, as he is the perfect player to have around on an injury-prone roster. He has returned good offense (.711 OPS, six homers, and six steals in 37 games with the Dodgers) and has the ability to play all over the field.

Tommy Edman has been an asset for the Dodgers

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

With the Dodgers, Edman has played second base, shortstop and center field, all up-the-middle, valuable defensive positions. He is also capable of playing the hot corner and both outfield corners. We are pretty sure that if LA needs him at first, he would welcome the challenge, too.

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, praised his star utility man and made sure to acknowledge his importance to the team:

“To be able to play so many different positions and do so at such a high level, with the switch-hitting ability, the contact skills, the foot speed … there are just so many aspects that can help you win a game,” Friedman said, per the LA Times. “He’s a guy who has been on our radar a long time.”

The Dodgers certainly value Edman and he is truly one of the best utility men in baseball. He will likely play a big role as the team looks for its first World Series title since 2020.