Dodgers have had issues matching Padres’ intensity

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t like the San Diego Padres. That has been a theme for the last few years and has become evident this season. The Padres, however, hate the Dodgers with a passion. This goes for players and fans, too.

For the first three games of the NL Division Series, the Friars just seem to want it more. Yes, it stems from a desire to win the World Series, but also from a need to beat LA. Plain and simple.

From Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s antics to Manny Machado’s controversies — the Padres want to beat the Dodgers bad.

The Dodgers are on the brink of another collapse

This, of course, makes them play with far more intensity than the Dodgers. Fans have noticed this, but it isn’t a secret for players.

Jack Harris of the LA Times has some details on this:

“In a hitter’s meeting before Game 1, Chris Taylor implored the Dodgers to “match” the Padres’ energy & intensity. But three games in, it’s the Padres who are flying higher and executing in critical moments,” he wrote.

One inning was enough for the Padres to secure a close 6-5 victory on Tuesday, but if you think their intensity is limited to the three hitters already mentioned here, think again.

The pitching staff and the bullpen particularly put together an incredible performance, with four scoreless frames to bail Michael King. The 2024 Padres are intense at all levels and in all units, and the Dodgers have had issues matching that despite Taylor’s pleas.

Now, they are on the brink of another ugly postseason elimination if they can’t match San Diego blow for blow. Assembling an all-time great lineup will matter little if they suffer another first-round exist in the playoffs, and everybody in the organization knows it.